Londoners urged to respond on city landmarks linked to racism as the consultative exercise ends in two weeks

PEOPLE are urged to respond on landmarks in London with links to slavery and historic racism as the consultative exercise on the issue ends on 24 November.







Under the initiative, people can provide their views on which landmarks – including statues, street and building names – they think are a problem, and what action should be taken.

The consultative exercise was launched by the City Corporation’s Tackling Racism Taskforce in September in the wake of the Black Lives Matters protests and has received more than 800 responses so far.

Andrien Meyers, co-chair of the Tackling Racism Taskforce, said: “Since this exercise launched, we’ve received a really wide range of views on our historic landmarks and what people think we should do with them. There’s still time for people to have their say and I’d encourage anyone who has not yet taken part to give us their views and ensure their voice is heard.”







Statues which respondents have mentioned include those at Guildhall – the City Corporation’s headquarters – depicting former Lord Mayor William Beckford and MP and philanthropist Sir John Cass, both of whom profited from the slave trade.

In September, Sir John Cass’s Foundation Primary School in the City announced it was changing its name to The Aldgate School to break the link with its controversial founder.

“This is an issue which raises strong emotions but it’s important we listen to a broad cross section of opinion before taking an informed, measured decision on what should happen to our historic landmarks,” said Caroline Addy, co-chair of the Taskforce.







City firms, cultural institutions and political bodies across the capital and nationally are also being asked for their views.

All submissions will be considered before making a recommendation by the Taskforce to the Policy and Resources Committee in the city for a final decision.

For more details click here.












