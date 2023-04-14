Website Logo
  • Friday, April 14, 2023
London mayor reveals exciting line up for Vaisakhi celebrations

In regard to the upcoming Vaisakhi celebrations, the mayor expressed his delight in welcoming Londoners and visitors to celebrate the founding of the Sikh faith

Sikh pilgrims pray at the Gurdwara Panja Sahib, one of Sikhism’s most holy places, during the annual ‘Baisakhi’ festival, a spring harvest festival for Sikhs and Hindus, in Hasan Abdal on April 14, 2023. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Mayor Sadiq Khan announces Trafalgar Square as the venue for London’s Vaisakhi celebrations on April 22. The festival is the largest in the Sikh calendar and marks the birth of Khalsa. The event, which will run from noon to 6 pm, will showcase Sikh and Punjabi traditions, culture, and heritage, a press release informed.

In regard to the upcoming Vaisakhi celebrations, the mayor expressed his delight in welcoming Londoners and visitors to celebrate the founding of the Sikh faith.

He highlighted the festival’s significance in showcasing the cultural richness of Sikh and Punjabi traditions and said, “Diversity is London’s greatest strength and this festival is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the richness of Sikh and Punjabi culture in the centre of our capital, as we continue to build a better London for everyone.”

The festivities, hosted by Tommy Sandhu and Sukh Ojla, will feature music, art performances, food, and educational talks.

The entertainment programme will feature outstanding performances by Manika Kaur, the renowned contemporary Sikh Kirtan musician, Amrit Kaur, who was honoured as a BBC Asian Network Future Sounds 2020 Artist, and Dal Singh, also known as The ‘TablaJedi’.

Baba Fateh Singh Gatka Akhara will showcase Gatka, a Sikh martial art, accompanied by the Dhol Academy’s rhythms. The event will offer free light bites and traditional Indian tea, promoting the Langar concept of serving free meals to all, regardless of one’s background, with SEVA charity providing meals from various Gurdwaras in London.

Head chef Manpreet Singh will showcase Sikh cuisine and Juggy Sidhu will give nutritional talks at the Vaisakhi celebrations. Visitors will also be able to join the UK’s first Sikh Games team in fun activities like Gatka, boxing, and powerlifting.

Additional highlights are a Sikh art exhibition, turban tying, educational talks, and a children’s marquee with free activities for families.

 

