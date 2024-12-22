London hospital apologises after Sikh man’s beard cut without consent

A SIKH family in west London has expressed their devastation after a hospital cut the beard of a 91-year-old patient without their consent, breaching his religious beliefs.
The incident occurred during a routine sponge bath on Thursday morning, according to the BBC.
The man, who suffered a mini-stroke and is unable to communicate or fully understand his surroundings, has been in hospital for four weeks. His family said the cutting of his beard violated the Sikh religion, which prohibits the trimming or shaving of body hair for initiated Sikhs.
In a statement, the unnamed hospital apologised, stating: “We are deeply sorry and are taking this matter very seriously. This was a genuine mistake, and we are now working closely to support the patient’s family.”
Family member Keisha Sethi described her shock upon discovering the incident, saying her aunt was in tears, her father frustrated, and that her grandfather would have been “furious” if he could react.
Sethi emphasised the need for respect for all belief systems, adding, “The same level of care needs to be provided no matter what the person’s ethnic background is.”
Another family member, who wished to remain anonymous, told the BBC they had explicitly told staff not to cut the man’s hair, even when previously asked.
The family was outside the room when the incident occurred and was informed it was done because food was caught in his beard.
The family acknowledged the hospital staff’s apology but stressed the importance of cultural sensitivity training to prevent such incidents in the future.