Leonardo Careers

1.Systems Engineer

003239

Location: United Kingdom, England, Basildon

At Leonardo, we have a fantastic new opportunity for a Systems Engineer. Leonardo is a global high-tech company and one of the key players in Aerospace, Defence and Security. Headquartered in Italy, Leonardo has over 45,000 employees, of which 7,000 are based in the UK.

We are looking for candidates with a good understanding of all aspects of Systems Engineering relating to lifecycle processes and methodologies.

We offer our employees the time and flexibility they need to enjoy a balanced life through flexible hours and part time options, Our company-funded approach to flexible benefits allows employees to make choices appropriate for them. Each employee has access to a wide choice of lifestyle, health and wellbeing options best suited to their individual lifestyle goals.

Please visit for more information: https://www.jobsbuster.com/job/systems-engineer/

2. Software Developer

003313

Location: United Kingdom, England, Basildon

At Leonardo, we have an exciting opportunity for a Software Developer to join our dedicated Software Engineering team within our Integrated Sensing and Protection (ISP) line of business.

Leonardo is a global high-tech company and one of the key players in Aerospace, Defence and Security. Headquartered in Italy, Leonardo has over 45,000 employees, of which 7,000 are based in the UK. We are looking for candidates with a keen interest in software Development, effective communication and presentation skills, good interpersonal skills and behaviours, an inquisitive approach to problem solving, a passion for challenge.

We offer our employees the time and flexibility they need to enjoy a balanced life through flexible hours and part time options. We are proud recipients of the Investors in People Silver Award. We provide mental health support and offer 25 days holiday, plus 8 bank holidays and 8 flexi days.

Please visit for more information: https://www.jobsbuster.com/job/software-developer/

3. Project Engineering Lead

003571

Location: United Kingdom, England, Basildon

At Leonardo, we have a fantastic new opportunity for a Project Engineering Lead. Leonardo is a global high-tech company and one of the key players in Aerospace, Defence and Security. Headquartered in Italy, Leonardo has over 45,000 employees, of which 7,000 are based in the UK.

We have an exciting opportunity for a Project Engineering Lead within the Special Projects IPT (Integrated Project Team), part of the Communications & Force Protection Business Area within Integrated Sensing and Protection.

The role is for a Project Engineering Lead to lead and manage elements of the engineering work within this IPT relating to a range of highly specialised communications equipment based around Software Defined Radios, with a significant focus on Mechanical and Electronics aspects.

We are looking for candidates with educated to a degree level in an engineering-related subject, previous experience of managing and/or leading multi-disciplined engineering teams and strong understanding and proven track record of engineering lifecycles and processes.

Please visit for more information: https://www.jobsbuster.com/job/project-engineering-lead/

4. Senior Mechanical Engineer

003347

Location: Total, United Kingdom, England, Basildon At Leonardo, we have fantastic new opportunities for Senior Mechanical Engineers to join our Integrated Sensing & Protection (ISP) line of Business. Leonardo is a global high-tech company and one of the key players in Aerospace, Defence and Security. Headquartered in Italy, Leonardo has over 45,000 employees, of which 7,000 are based in the UK.

Your role as a Senior Mechanical Engineer will be to design, develop and support our World Leading Electro-Optic and RF Products.

You will be utilising state-of-the-art methods, technology and tools to explore all aspects of the Engineering life cycle. You will interface with customers on many factors within the Engineering life cycle and liaise closely with Engineers from other disciplines.

We are looking for candidates with a minimum of an upper second class degree in Mechanical Engineering (or similar), or Equivalent experience in the field of Aerospace or Defence. We offer our employees the time and flexibility they need to enjoy a balanced life through flexible hours and part time options. We also provide free access to Coursera which provides more than 4,000 online courses.

Please visit for more information: https://www.jobsbuster.com/job/senior-mechanical-engineer/

5. Principal Electronics Engineer

003439

Location: United Kingdom, England, Basildon At Leonardo, we have a fantastic new opportunity for a Principal Electronics Engineer. Leonardo is a global high-tech company and one of the key players in Aerospace, Defence and Security. Headquartered in Italy, Leonardo has over 45,000 employees, of which 7,000 are based in the UK.

This Principal Electronics Engineering vacancy presents an exciting opportunity for an ambitious individual to develop and grow their skills and knowledge within a thriving organisation. In this broad electronic engineering role, you will work across a range of projects throughout various stages of the product lifecycle from initial concept development through to early life production support and on to support of existing fielded designs, all within the Precision Guidance area.

To demonstrate our ongoing commitment to diversity & inclusion we have network groups for Carers, Enable, Equalise & Pride. We also work in partnership with AFBE (Association for Black and Minority Ethnic Engineers). We also provide free and confidential mental health support and offer 25 days holiday, plus 8 bank holidays and 8 flexi days.

The product development responsibilities include requirement capture, prototyping/risk reduction experiments, schematic capture and PCB Layout, circuit simulation, driving the design review process and collaborating with other engineering functions and manufacturing. What we are looking for candoidates with First or second degree in Electronic Engineering (preferable) or related science (e.g. Physics) with preferably some specialisation in electronic techniques. Strong analogue & mixed-signal circuit design experience.

Please visit for more information: https://www.jobsbuster.com/job/principal-electronics-engineer/

6. Lead Project Planner

003328

Location: United Kingdom, England, Basildon At Leonardo, we are recruiting for a Lead Project Planner to join our Integrated Sensing & Protecting (ISP) team to be responsible for Project Planning and Controls within a team managing exciting new contracts in the Mission Systems business area. Leonardo is a global high-tech company and one of the key players in Aerospace, Defence and Security.

Headquartered in Italy, Leonardo has over 45,000 employees, of which 7,000 are based in the UK. As a Lead Project Planner you will be required to work with Project Managers and their Integrated Project Teams (IPTs) to ensure that effective planning and control is developed and delivered. This will require knowledge and experience in the disciplines of Scheduling, Project Controls, Earned Value Management (EVM), risk management and associated project reporting. Aside from being an integral part of a dynamic and thriving environment, why choose Leonardo?

We are looking for proactive and motivated team players who can work collaboratively both within the function and the wider Integrated Project team, acting as an advocate and role model for good planning process. Confident with industry standard planning and scheduling techniques utilising Primavera P6 and preferably SAP as well.

Please visit for more information: https://www.jobsbuster.com/job/lead-project-planner/

7. Project Manager

003761

Location: United Kingdom, England, Basildon Leonardo is a global high-tech company and one of the key players in Aerospace, Defence and Security. Headquartered in Italy, Leonardo has over 45,000 employees, of which 7,000 are based in the UK. As a Project Manager in the Integrated Sensing & Protection (ISP) Line of Business (LoB), you will be responsible for the successful delivery of innovative projects, supplying safety through technology to provide our customers with more efficient, safe and secure products and solutions tailored to their specific needs.

We offer our employees the time and flexibility they need to enjoy a balanced life through flexible hours and part time options. The role may be a mixture of home based and onsite.

You will be responsible for managing all activities in the life cycle of a project or group of projects ensuring a successful outcome. You will manage applicable contracts/projects to time, cost, quality and technical compliance.

Work to ensure high levels of customer satisfaction whilst creating plans to improve financial performance against the baseline targets We are lloking for candidates with proven experience in successfully delivering manufacturing/support projects and contracts across all phases of the project execution lifecycle, including Business Winning Phase. Pro-active with a ‘can do’ attitude, striving for continuous improvement with a focus on achieving high performance against objectives.

Please visit for more information: https://www.jobsbuster.com/job/project-manager/

8. Advisor Manager

003687

Location: United Kingdom, England, Basildon At Leonardo, we have an opportunity for an Advisor Manager to work within its Business Compliance Function to support the management of all aspects of UK Business Compliance.

As an Advisor Manager, you will provide support, including advice and guidance relating to Business Compliance matters, to the Leonardo Divisions operating under Leonardo UK. Reporting to the Head of Business Compliance you will have responsibility for a number of key activities associated with our overseas business and the ethical principles and governance of the Company.

Working closely with Marketing and Sales, Legal and Corporate Affairs functions, as well as Leonardo Corporate, to manage a portfolio of Advisors. Our company-funded approach to flexible benefits allows employees to make choices appropriate for them. Each employee has access to a wide choice of lifestyle, health and wellbeing options best suited to their individual lifestyle goals.

You will do overall management of the appointment of Leonardo UK Adviser portfolio in adherence to the governing policies and procedures. Activity to include responsibility for the administration of Adviser Agreements for new appointments and renewals using subject matter expertise in this area.

Please visit for more information: https://www.jobsbuster.com/job/advisor-manager/

9. Accounts Assistant

003457

Location: United Kingdom, England, Basildon At Leonardo, we have a fantastic new opportunity for an Accounts Assistant. Leonardo is a global high-tech company and one of the key players in Aerospace, Defence and Security. Headquartered in Italy, Leonardo has over 45,000 employees, of which 7,000 are based in the UK. We currently have a vacancy for an Accounts Assistant to join the Central Finance Team with Leonardo UK Ltd at our site in Basildon.

To demonstrate our ongoing commitment to diversity & inclusion we have network groups for Carers (employees who care for someone who is either older, disabled or seriously ill); Enable (supporting people with disabilities); Equalise (development of a gender balanced workforce); Pride (promoting equality for all LGBTQ+ individuals); We also work in partnership with AFBE (Association for Black and Minority Ethnic Engineers).

You will be responsible for processing bank transactions in PITECO (The companies cash management system) for specified bank and loan accounts ensuring that they are analysed, posted into SAP in a timely manner and in line with Treasury requirements and the period end timetable. Allocation of cash receipts in SAP. Monthly Balance Sheet control account reconciliations for bank, loan and cash related accounts.

Please visit for more information: https://www.jobsbuster.com/job/accounts-assistant/

10. IT Commercial Manager

003144

Location: United Kingdom, Any UK Site, Any UK Site At Leonardo, we have a fantastic new opportunity for an IT Commercial Manager. Leonardo is a global high-tech company and one of the key players in Aerospace, Defence and Security. Headquartered in Italy, Leonardo has over 45,000 employees, of which 7,000 are based in the UK. This role is a fantastic opportunity to join the new IT team and be part of the transformational journey to become an industry leader in delivering digital capability.

This role will be responsible for developing commercial relationships and contracts with key partners and suppliers to enhance the IT sourcing model and provide procurement and commercial support for complex engineering tools. You will have a key role in defining and negotiating the IT commercial model across the UK business.

We offer our employees the time and flexibility they need to enjoy a balanced life through flexible hours and part time options. Custom working The role may be a mixture of home based and onsite. You will be responsible to manage IT suppliers and help develop the strategic sourcing model,

manage the suppliers to ensure they deliver to contract, lead the supplier management via Quarterly Business Reviews, develop and enhance the IT sourcing contracts,·plan and co-ordinate Engineering licence maintenance and subscriptions.

Please visit for more information: https://www.jobsbuster.com/job/it-commercial-manager/