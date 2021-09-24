Website Logo
  • Friday, September 24, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 446,050
Total Cases 33,563,421
Today's Fatalities 282
Today's Cases 31,923
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 446,050
Total Cases 33,563,421
Today's Fatalities 282
Today's Cases 31,923

News

Labour to pledge ceiling on overseas investments in new homes

Labour leader Keir Starmer (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

THE Labour is expected to announce several reforms in its housing policy to make the real estate market more affordable for first-time domestic home buyers by pledging to restrict access to foreigners.

When the party’s top functionaries, including leader Sir Keir Starmer, assemble at Brighton for its five-day annual conference from Saturday (25), shadow housing secretary Lucy Powell will unveil a policy that would pledge to help lower-income groups own houses in England.

She will vow to set a ceiling on purchases by overseas investors when houses are built in new developments and allow “first dibs” for first-time buyers.

According to the new vision of the Labour Party, foreigners should not be allowed to purchase more than half of the houses in new developments.

The expected announcements will be an evolution of the party’s policy which previously proposed additional taxes on overseas buyers of properties.

“It will also pledge to reform rules governing how developers contribute towards affordable housing”, the BBC reported.

Powell will outline the party’s plans to empower local councils to buy land at lower rates for building homes and help the country ride out of the “housing crisis it is facing”.

Under the existing rules, councils cannot buy land at agricultural value from private owners, a regulation that makes properties less affordable for eventual home buyers.

She is expected to articulate how the Labour’s policy would be different from that of the ruling Conservative which, according to her, is a party of “speculators and developers” that treat property “as a commodity”.

“Our country is facing a housing crisis with the link between hard work and getting on the housing ladder broken for many,” she will say, according to the BBC report.

It will be the first Labour conference in two years as the party could hold the annual event last year because of the pandemic. Starmer, who took over as the Labour leader from Jeremy Corbyn, will be under scrutiny as he trailed prime minister Boris Johnson in polls.

Starmer will deliver his speech on the final day of the conference on Wednesday (29).

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Minister Badenoch under fire over leaked WhatsApp messages
UK
Hyde driver who killed woman, 75, jailed for 32 months
UK
GP defrauds more than £1million of NHS funds in less than two months
News
Biden hosts India, Australia, Japan for Quad summit
WORLD
Italy seeks extradition of Pakistani parents over missing teen
US
Kamala Harris ‘suo motu referred to Pakistan’s role in terrorism’
News
Love Island star Priya Gopaldas urge youngsters to get Covid-19 jab
News
US sending another 2.5 million vaccine doses to Bangladesh
News
India: Gangster killed in courtroom, killers in lawyers’ guise neutralised
WORLD
Blinken sees unity on Taliban after talks with Pakistan, China
News
Harris stresses importance of free and open Indo-Pacific during meeting with Modi
News
UK police arrest suspect in murder of teacher Sabina Nessa
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rithvik Dhanjani on his audio series Buri Nazar, if he…
Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Jacqueline Fernandez approached to replace Kajal Aggarwal in The Ghost
Regina Cassandra joins Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi on the…
Tamannaah in consideration to star alongside Chiranjeevi in Bholaa Shankar
Kunal Kapoor to launch his own production house; set to…
Suniel Shetty: In these 29 years, I have seen success…
Minister Badenoch under fire over leaked WhatsApp messages