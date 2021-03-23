Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visits Swaminarayan temple in Kingsbury

Trending Now

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at the vaccination centre in Swaminarayan temple, Kingsbury. (Image: Twitter@HarnessUK)
LABOUR leader Sir Keir Starmer visited the Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Kingsbury, north London, on Monday (22) and praised the efforts of the temple leaders in encouraging members of the community to get the Covid-19 vaccine.



“Today at Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Kingsbury I paid my respects to the late Acharya Swamishree Maharaj who sadly passed away last year. This temple was the first in the UK to be used as a vaccination centre.

“It’s a shining example of faith leaders encouraging vaccine uptake,” the Labour leader tweeted.

Sir Keir earlier this month completed nearly a year as Labour’s leader in the opposition.















