Kunjlataben Patel, wife of prominent Gujarati entrepreneur VM Patel, passes away aged 78

THE wife of a prominent Gujarati entrepreneur passed away aged 78 on July 7, in Orlando, Florida. Kunjlataben Patel, the widow of VM Patel, who founded Universal Mortgage.

Her son Jayesh V Patel, who currently heads Universal Mortgage, said the funeral will he held on Saturday (11).

Born in Vadodara, Gujarat, on March 23, 1942, Kunjalataben got married to VM Patel on January 18, 1966. They moved to London in 1967, and later left for the US, where they settled in Orlando, Florida, in December 1991.

Kunjalataben is survived by sons Jayesh and Niraj, daughter Trusha, son-in-law Nirajkumar Patel, and grandchildren Ronak, Misha, Diya, Aarya and Siya. The funeral services have been scheduled at DeGusipe Funeral Home, Orlando from 1 pm to 3 pm (local time).

Live streaming of the services can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/DeGusipeFH/, and condolence messages may be posted on the tribute wall created in memory of Kunjalataben at https://degusipefuneralhome.com/obituaries/kunjalattaben-patel.

Those who wish to personally communicate with the family may contact Jay Patel at + 1407-467-2022.