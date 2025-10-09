Starmer praises Premier League’s grassroots football programme in India

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer has praised the Premier League’s efforts to support grassroots football in India through its Community Coach Development Programme in Mumbai.

The three-day training programme formed part of the Premier League’s week-long fan and community engagement initiatives in India — the first major event since the league opened its Mumbai office earlier this year.

Organised in partnership with the British Council, the training was conducted by coaches from the Premier League, Brentford and Newcastle United. They provided guidance to 30 community coaches to help expand access to football across India.

The programme concluded with a showcase event at the Cooperage Football Ground in Mumbai, where the newly trained community coaches applied their learning with 80 children from the Oscar Foundation. The session demonstrated how the initiative enables local leaders to inspire young players through football.

Prime Minister Starmer and former Premier League footballer Michael Owen attended the event and interacted with the coaches and children.

Starmer said: "I'm hugely proud of our national sport — it brings communities together and changes lives."

"That's why the Premier League's training programme in India is so impressive — not only is it one of our most successful exports, but it's training the game's future coaches, inspiring young people, and showing the world what British sport can do."

