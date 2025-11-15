Kanwar Dhillon: The 10 moments that shaped my journey

Actor Kanwar Dhillon has steadily built a reputation as one of Indian television’s most dedicated and versatile talents. Over the years, he’s charmed audiences in hit shows like Pandya Store and Udne Ki Aasha, while proving his range across diverse roles and genres. As he continues to rise higher, Kanwar looks back on 10 defining moments from his career — from an early break and star-making turns to personal milestones that shaped the man behind the performer.

First flight: Perhaps my very first top moment would be seeing myself on screen for the first time. When I appeared on Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha on Colors, it was a really big deal for me — making that huge debut on a major channel when I was just 18-19 years old. It was the beginning of a beautiful journey I am still on.

High point: After a memorable debut, my peak moment has been Udne Ki Aasha. It was very important for me to bag something like Udne Ki Aasha post (successful series) Pandya Store to prove my mettle even further. And the kind of love that Udne Ki Aasha has given me is something else. So yes, bagging the role of Sachin Deshmukh and watching myself as this Marathi mulga on television was very special.

Big B encounter: Another amazing and unforgettable moment was promoting my show Hum Hain Na on Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2014 and sharing the stage with Mr Amitabh Bachchan. It was huge for me because I grew up watching KBC, and being on that same platform was surreal. We also had a live event later where Mr Bachchan was present, and that whole experience was unforgettable.

Shining Star: It felt so great bagging my first Star Plus show — Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee. While I had worked on the Star network earlier in shows like Do Dil Ek Jaan and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai, I always wanted to be a Star Plus hero. That dream came true with Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee, and then Pandya Store happened, followed by Udne Ki Aasha. Becoming the lead face of Star Plus was a huge milestone for me.

Turning point: Another very important moment was watching myself as Shiva Pandya when Pandya Store began. That show was an entirely different space for me, and I actually became a fan of my own work while watching myself as Shiva. It was a major turning point — it brought a lot of love, fan following, and a huge climb towards success. That was and remains a special milestone.

Proud honour: Another memory I cherish is hosting Ravivaar With Star Parivaar this year and winning awards in front of my parents and brother. Having my family witness that beautiful night was priceless. This year has been special with all the love, appreciation, and awards. Hosting the show was a new journey for me, and an extremely special one.

Fan moment: There was also an episode of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar where Mr Govinda was the special guest. That moment was emotional because I’ve been a huge fan of his since childhood. Sharing the stage with him, dancing with him, mimicking him, and saying his iconic dialogues in front of him — I actually cried on camera. It remains one of the most beautiful memories of my career.

First shot: One of my early cherished memories was doing my first show The Buddy Project on Channel V when I was just 18. It was my first experimental show because I just wanted to begin somewhere. The craze and attention it brought me in college was unbelievable — Channel V was huge back then. That instant recognition from people around me was unforgettable. Na Bole Tum followed soon after.

Award: Another very emotional and important moment for me was winning my first televised award — for Udne Ki Aasha at the Star Parivaar Awards last year. My parents' tears of joy are a memory I will always hold close. There's a saying in Hindi: “Der aaye durust aaye” — the later it comes, the better. It took me 13 years to win my first award, and that made it even more special.

Future: Last, but not least, I am looking forward to creating more magical moments, not just for me, but for the wonderful audiences, who have shown me so much love and support. They motivate me to work hard every day and make me feel grateful for all the blessings this journey has given me.