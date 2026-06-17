Jeremy Clarkson turns 'Clarkson's Farm' into his most personal story yet with prostate cancer diagnosis

Highlights

Jeremy Clarkson revealed he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer in the latest episodes of Clarkson's Farm.

The presenter said the disease was detected early but described it as aggressive.

Clarkson underwent surgery and spent part of the season recovering in hospital.

The revelation prompted messages of support and renewed calls for men to get checked.

For five seasons, Clarkson's Farm has chronicled everything from livestock problems and crop failures to planning disputes and unpredictable weather. The latest series, however, ends with a far more personal challenge for its star.

Jeremy Clarkson has used the closing episodes of the Amazon hit to reveal that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, sharing details of his treatment and recovery with viewers as cameras continued rolling.

The disclosure changes the tone of the season's final chapters, which follow the broadcaster through another difficult period after a series already marked by concerns about his health.

A diagnosis revealed on camera

During the programme, Clarkson tells Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland that a recent biopsy confirmed he had cancer.

The 66-year-old says the disease is aggressive but was identified at an early stage. He explains that he had known about the diagnosis since May and reassures his colleagues that he expects to recover.

The conversation leaves both men visibly stunned, with Cooper encouraging Clarkson to focus on his health while Ireland wishes him a speedy recovery.

As the season progresses, Clarkson shares further details about his treatment, confirming that the cancer was found in his prostate and that surgery had already taken place.

The final scenes show him recovering in hospital, reflecting on a season that began and ended with him receiving medical care.

Clarkson admits there is still uncertainty over the outcome of the treatment, saying he hopes it has been successful but that doctors are continuing to monitor his progress.

Health concerns dominate another season

The cancer diagnosis follows a separate health scare that featured prominently earlier in the series.

Viewers had already seen Clarkson discuss the heart procedure he underwent in 2024 after doctors discovered serious arterial blockages. He later revealed that a stent had been fitted to restore blood flow.

Ahead of the final episodes, Clarkson warned fans that the latest instalments would be more emotional than the programme's usual mix of farming setbacks and humour.

Support and awareness

News of the diagnosis prompted an outpouring of support, including messages from former prime minister Rishi Sunak and broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Both highlighted the importance of early detection, with Morgan urging men to undergo PSA testing.

One of Britain's most recognisable television figures, Clarkson has built a career spanning Top Gear, The Grand Tour, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and, more recently, Clarkson's Farm. The latest season, however, may be remembered less for the challenges of farming and more for the deeply personal health battle he chose to share with millions of viewers.