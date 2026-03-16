Highlights

JD.com is launching its Joybuy shopping platform in the UK on Monday to challenge Amazon and other major retailers.

The platform will offer next-day delivery to around 17 million households from launch.

JD.com previously abandoned takeover bids for both Currys and Argos before opting to launch its own platform.

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com is launching in the UK through its new Joybuy platform, targeting bargain-hunting British shoppers and directly challenging major rivals including Amazon.

The £30 bn retail firm will debut on Monday offering products across technology, appliances, beauty, home, groceries and other essentials.

The launch marks a change in strategy after JD.com walked away from two major UK retail acquisitions , abandoning plans to buy Currys in 2024 and walking away from talks over a potential takeover of Argos from Sainsbury's last September.

From day one Joybuy will offer next-day delivery to around 17 million households across the UK, running distribution sites from Milton Keynes and Luton.

Matthew Nobbs, managing director of Joybuy UK, said the firm was "confident" about its growth prospects. "We are here for a long time, as our CEO has said. We have to make sure the customer experience is really great," he said.

European expansion plans

JD.com is simultaneously launching into six new European markets including Germany, the Netherlands, France, Belgium and Luxembourg.

The company struck a 2.2 bn euro deal last year to buy Germany-based electronics retail group Ceconomy, strengthening its European foothold.

The UK and European launches signal a bold push by China's largest retailer to establish itself as a major player in western markets.

Bosses said the business plans to establish itself in the UK for "a long time" believing its combination of product range, value and convenience will win over new customers.

The platform has been tested in beta over time to ensure the website and app work well for British shoppers.

JD.com is listed on both the US and Hong Kong stock exchanges and is one of China's biggest and most powerful retail companies.