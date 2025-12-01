Jaya Bachchan calls marriage outdated, asks granddaughter Navya to focus on life not wedding

Highlights:

Jaya Bachchan calls the idea of marriage old and fading

Says Navya shouldn’t rush into anything

Notes how young women work, earn, think differently now

Talks about changing family roles and how fast kids grow up

Drops a Delhi-ka-laddoo line that drew laughs in the room

The talk around outdated marriages took a sharp turn in Mumbai when Jaya Bachchan sat down for a live session and spoke about her granddaughter Navya with a mix of ease and blunt clarity. Jaya Bachchan said early in the session that she does not want Navya to marry.

Jaya Bachchan says marriage is outdated and openly urges Navya not to marry during live session Instagram/navyananda





Why the debate on marriage being outdated reached Jaya Bachchan

Pressed on whether she’d want Navya to give up work after marriage the way many women did earlier, she didn’t hesitate. “I don’t want Navya to get married,” she said. When the question turned to whether marriage being outdated is now a fair description of the institution, she nodded. “Yes, absolutely.”

She spoke about how fast life has shifted, how fast children learn today, and how aware they are of everything around them. “They’ll outsmart you,” she said.





What Jaya Bachchan meant about changing family roles

She said she is now too old to guide younger women on raising children and noted that the world has changed since her time. The legal stamp of a wedding, she added, doesn’t define anything anymore. Her point was simple: enjoy life, don’t box yourself in.





How the remark on marriage being outdated fits into her past views

Jaya and Navya have spoken about relationship choices before on Navya’s podcast. The conversations often touch on compatibility, independence, and emotional balance.

Jaya has said earlier that physical compatibility matters too, something she admitted people “will find objectionable coming from me.” Nothing she said now contradicted that. It felt like a continuation of a thought she’s been following for years, only sharper with age.





What’s next for Navya as this remark circulates

Navya turns 28 soon. She’s working, studying, and running ventures she built herself. No film launch, no wedding talk, no teasing clues, just a clear path she’s carving on her own terms.

Navya Naveli Nanda poses near the Effeil tower Getty Images





It goes without saying: her grandmother’s line will be replayed everywhere. But the way Jaya said it, it didn’t sound like a warning or a rule, more like a gentle nudge to keep moving at her own speed.