Jameela Jamil returns to BBC with 'The Split Up', joining Ritu Arya in a powerful British Asian legal drama

The Good Place star teams up with Ritu Arya and Sanjeev Bhaskar in the Manchester-set spin-off created by Ursula Rani Sarma and Abi Morgan.

Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil spotted filming The Split Up with Ritu Arya in Manchester

Pooja Pillai
Pooja PillaiNov 03, 2025
Highlights:

  • Jameela Jamil confirmed as guest star in BBC’s The Split Up
  • The spin-off of Abi Morgan’s The Split is set in Manchester
  • Focuses on a powerful south Asian law family, Kishan Law
  • Ritu Arya and Sanjeev Bhaskar lead the new cast
  • Series to air soon on BBC One and iPlayer

British actress Jameela Jamil is coming home to the BBC, announced today to guest star in the broadcaster’s highly anticipated legal drama spin-off, The Split Up. Known globally for her roles in The Good Place and Marvel’s She-Hulk, Jamil is stepping into the charged world of Manchester’s high-net-worth divorce circuit, a very different scene from the US streaming platforms where she's spent recent years. The six-part series is already drawing attention for its focus on a powerhouse British south Asian family firm, Kishan Law, which is a major draw for streaming release buzz.

What is The Split Up, exactly?

So, this isn't a direct sequel to the original Split series. It’s set in the same legal universe, but with a whole new family, a whole new city. The Kishan family are the go-to for Manchester’s elite divorce cases. They are a big, powerful, British south Asian firm, which is a great, fresh lens for a show like this. The series will follow Ritu Arya’s character, Aria Kishan, as she looks to take over the firm from her father, Dhruv, played by Sanjeev Bhaskar. Created by Ursula Rani Sarma and executive produced by Abi Morgan, The Split Up expands The Split universe beyond London and this time, it dives into the messy, emotional, and often political side of high-net-worth divorces.


How Jameela Jamil guest starring changes things

Jamil’s involvement is a massive get for the production. From T4 presenter to a massive Hollywood actress and an activist with her own podcast, she brings a real international sparkle to what is essentially a very British drama.

They haven’t said what part she’s playing yet, but she’s already been spotted on set with Ritu Arya. A behind-the-scenes picture from filming confirmed Jamil’s in the thick of it. We’ll just have to wait to see if she’s a wealthy divorce client, a rival solicitor, or maybe something completely different.

Who else is in the powerhouse cast?

The cast is already stellar, and full of talent. Sanjeev Bhaskar is the co-lead along with Aysha Kala, Arian Nik, Danny Ashok, Mawaan Rizwan, and Sindhu Vee rounding out the main family and the firm.

Lenny Henry and Jane Horrocks are also confirmed as guest stars alongside Jamil. That’s three major names dropping in for appearances. The show will land on BBC One and iPlayer once it’s ready, with BBC Studios handling the global sales. Feels like the BBC’s lining this one up as its next big drama to travel.


The Split Up is shaping up to be a must-watch when it hits the screens, and Jamil’s addition just confirmed that for a lot of people. It’s a smart move to bring that US star power back to a strong UK drama.

