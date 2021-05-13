Trending Now
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 258,317
Total Cases 23,703,665
Today's Fatalities 4,120
Today's Cases 362,727
‘It’s a sad day’, say protesters on Glasgow immigration raid on Eid


Protestors block a UK Home Office van to stop it from leaving Kenmure Street in First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's constituency on May 13, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
AROUND 200 protesters in a largely Muslim part of Scotland’s biggest city demonstrated as immigration officials raided a property on Thursday (13), the start of the festival of Eid al-Fitr.

The raid occurred in the Glasgow constituency of Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon, who said she was “deeply concerned by this action by the Home Office, especially today in the heart of a community celebrating Eid”.

“My office is making urgent enquiries and stands ready to offer any necessary assistance to those detained,” she tweeted.

There was no immediate comment from the UK Home Office on who was targeted in the raid but Mohammad Asif, director of the Afghan Human Rights Foundation, indicated they were Afghans.

“The same people who run from the British and American bombs put at the back of the van right now. And they are about to be deported,” he said.

“And it’s on Eid you know… the guys are not even allowed to pray. How do you do that in a democratic society? It’s a sad day.”

Watched by a large deployment of police, protesters sat on the road in front of the property and a crowd gathered around the Home Office vehicle, chanting “Leave our neighbours, let them go” and “Cops go home”.

The three-day festival of Eid marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. It is traditionally celebrated with mosque prayers, family feasts and shopping.

“I’d ask Christians to reflect on what it would feel like to have your house raided on Christmas Day,” said Tom, a neighbour who joined the protest.








