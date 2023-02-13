Website Logo
  • Monday, February 13, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

It’s a joke: Sri Lanka dismisses Tamil Nadu leader’s claim that LTTE supremo Prabhakaran is ‘doing well’

Pazha Nedumaran, a noted nationalist leader in Tamil Nadu, told reporters in Thanjavur that the leader of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) “is doing well” and a “conducive atmosphere prevails for him to appear now.”

Leader of Sri Lanka’s Liberation Tigers for Tamil Eelam (LTTE) Velupillai Prabhakaran stands in front of an eternal flame at an undisclosed location in northern Sri Lanka, as he commemerates some 18,000 LTTE fighters killed while battling government forces since the first rebel fatality in November 1982. Prabhakaran delivered a speech at the end of ‘Heroes’ Week’ celebrations issuing an ultimatum to the government to offer a reasonable political settlement or risk a war for a separate state by next year. AFP PHOTO/LTTE/HO (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Sri Lanka on Monday dismissed as a “joke” a top Tamil nationalist leader’s claim that LTTE supremo Velupillai Prabhakaran, who was killed in 2009 by the island nation’s military, was still alive.

Pazha Nedumaran, a noted nationalist leader in Tamil Nadu, told reporters in Thanjavur that the leader of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) “is doing well” and a “conducive atmosphere prevails for him to appear now.” Sri Lanka’s defence ministry dismissed Nedumaran’s claim as a joke.

“It is confirmed that he was killed on 19 May 2009. The DNA has proved it,” Colonel Nalin Herath, Sri Lanka’s defence ministry spokesman told PTI.

In a bitterly fought campaign that began in 1983, Sri Lanka’s military ended the nearly three-decade brutal civil war in the island nation in May 2009, by killing the leaders of the LTTE.

The LTTE was fighting for an independent state for the Tamilians in Sri Lanka’s North and Eastern provinces.

Though the exact date when Prabhakaran was killed by the Sri Lankan Army was not known, his death was announced on May 19, 2009.

The then-president Mahinda Rajapaksa on May 18, 2009, declared the end of a 26-year war in which over 1,00,000 people were killed and millions of Sri Lankans, mainly minority Tamils were displaced as refugees inside the country and abroad.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

US
Health justice lawyer Priti Krishtel, 4 other US experts named to commission addressing racism, health…
News
Cost of living impacts access to prescription medicines – RPS says
News
Top Tory donor Allirajah Subaskaran lands in accounting row amid £106m tax dispute
News
BHF appoints Lord Hintze and Shane Thakrar as Patrons
News
NHS looks to expand workforce partnership with Kerala
News
Sunak vows to do ‘whatever it takes’ amid Chinese spy balloon fears
News
Path shown by Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati instils hope in crores of people: PM…
News
Grant Thornton appoints Akshay Bhalla as new partner to boosts India UK offering
Uncategorized
Give your partner Gift of Marriage Allowance on Valentine’s Day!
News
Police in Pakistan arrest 75 over blasphemy killing
News
Afghan journalists partially win case against UK govt over relocation
News
Adani-Hindenburg row: Modi government agrees to SC proposal of setting up panel on…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW