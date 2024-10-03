Israeli raid targets Hezbollah facility in Lebanon

A man watches as smoke plumes rise over the city after Israeli forces conducted multiple airstrikes on the city’s southern suburbs October 3, 2024 in Beirut, Lebanon. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

ISRAEL launched an air raid on Thursday, hitting a Hezbollah rescue facility in central Beirut, according to Lebanese sources who spoke to AFP.

The strike followed the deaths of multiple Israeli ground troops near the border.

This was the second Israeli strike on Beirut’s centre this week, following Iran’s largest missile attack on Israel.

Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, warned that Tehran would pay for its “big mistake.”

Iran, a key backer of Hezbollah, said it would increase its response if Israel retaliates.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has already led to the deaths of over 1,000 people in Lebanon.

According to Lebanon’s health ministry, the Israeli strike killed at least six people. AFP reported hearing a loud explosion in Beirut, with some buildings being shaken.

Israel, which has shifted its focus from the Gaza war, said it aims to secure its border with Lebanon.

The fighting has displaced tens of thousands of Israelis, who are waiting to return home after nearly a year of exchanges of fire with Hezbollah.

Last week, Israel dealt a significant blow to Hezbollah by killing its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in a major strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Hezbollah stated that it forced Israeli soldiers to retreat and destroyed three Merkava tanks with rockets during a battle near the village of Maroun al-Ras. Israel confirmed that eight of its soldiers were killed.

The Israeli military also said it had carried out two brief incursions into Lebanon and advised residents of over 20 areas to evacuate.

Three more Israeli air raids targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs late on Wednesday night. Lebanese health officials reported 46 deaths and 85 injuries from Israeli strikes over the past 24 hours.

Lebanon’s disaster management agency stated that 1,928 people have been killed in the country since the conflict with Israel escalated.

(With inputs from AFP)