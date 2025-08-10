Skip to content
Irish police engage community leaders after attacks on Indians

Police said investigations into reports of assault on people of Indian heritage remain ongoing.

FILE PHOTO: Irish Garda police officers stand on duty on Parnell Street, in Dublin. (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasAug 10, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
THE diversity unit of Ireland’s police force said that it is engaging with the Indian community in the wake of a string of violent attacks in the capital Dublin and other parts of the country in recent weeks.

The Garda National Diversity Unit has been in discussions with the Federation of Indian Communities in Ireland (FICI) and is also set to be joining the annual Indian Independence Day celebrations organised by the umbrella group next week.

An Garda Siochana, as the national police force of Ireland is known, said investigations into reports of assault on people of Indian heritage remain ongoing.

“Without commenting on any specific incident, the Garda National Diversity Unit is actively engaged with the Federation of Indian Communities in Ireland (FICI) – the umbrella group for several Indian community groups across the country – to address present concerns,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“As in previous years, we look forward to attending next weekend’s annual ‘India Day’ celebrations held by FICI and the Ireland India Council. We expect that both events will be opportunities for us to provide any help and reassurance in light of recent concerns,” the spokesperson said.

The police confirmed that one of the most recent incidents in which an Indian-origin hotel chef in his 50s was assaulted and robbed in Dublin on Wednesday (6) remains under investigation.

“We would like to reassure those of an ethnic or minority background that we are here to keep you safe. We would encourage anyone who has been a victim of crime to report it to An Garda Siochana for investigation, or in an emergency call 999/112,” the spokesperson added.

The hotel chef, named in the Irish media as Laxman Das, was attacked by three suspects who fled with his phone, credit cards and electric bike.

He was taken to the city’s St. Vincent’s University Hospital with what the police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Earlier in the week, Anupa Achuthan, originally from Kerala and now an Irish citizen, spoke about her Ireland-born six-year-old daughter Nia Naveen being assaulted outside her home in the city of Waterford, south-east Ireland, and told to “go back to India”.

Violent assaults involving Lakhvir Singh, a taxi driver in his 40s, and entrepreneur and AI expert Dr Santosh Yadav followed an Indian Embassy advisory urging Indian citizens to take “safety precautions and avoid deserted areas, especially at odd hours”.

The advisory followed a brutal attack on a 40-year-old Indian man at Parkhill Road in the Tallaght suburb of Dublin on July 19, described as “mindless, racist violence” by locals.

“The people of Ireland stand with the Indian community and will continue to stand firmly against racism in all its forms,” the Irish embassy in New Delhi said in a social media statement last week.

The Irish India Council welcomed the “strong statement”, adding: “Racism and xenophobia have no place in our society. The Indian community’s contributions continue to enrich Ireland, and our shared bonds remain strong.”

(PTI)

attacks on indians in irelanddublin attacksfederation of indian communitiesgarda national diversity unitindian communityindian independence dayireland india councilxenophobiairish police diversity unit

More For You

Asim Munir
Security personnel stand beside a poster of Pakistani Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, during a rally to express solidarity with Pakistan's armed forces, in Islamabad on May 14, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)
Getty Images

India condemns Pakistan army chief’s nuclear threat in US

INDIA on Monday accused Pakistan of “nuclear sabre-rattling” and “irresponsibility” after media reports quoted Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir as making threats of nuclear conflict during a visit to the United States.

According to reports, Munir told a gathering in Tampa, Florida: “We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we will take half the world down with us.” The remarks were reportedly made on August 10 at a black-tie dinner hosted by a Pakistani-origin businessman, attended by more than 100 people. Reuters could not independently verify the comments, and excerpts of Munir’s speech shared by Pakistani security officials did not include the “nuclear nation” line.

Keep ReadingShow less
The Bhavan marks India’s Independence Day

The Bhavan marks India’s Independence Day with cultural celebration in London

Mahesh Liloriya

The Bhavan, one of the UK’s most respected centres for Indian arts and culture, hosted its annual Independence Day celebration on Thursday (7) ahead of the official date of August 15, when India commemorates its freedom from colonial rule. The evening brought together dignitaries, community leaders, artists, and well-wishers in an atmosphere charged with patriotism, devotion, and pride in India’s rich cultural heritage.

Mr Deepak Choudhary, Minister (Coordination) at the High Commission of India in London, was the Chief Guest. He was joined by Cllr Sharon Holder, Mayor of the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham, and Cllr Anjana Patel, Mayor of Harrow, as Special Guests.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tesla

Tesla, known for making electric vehicles, also operates in solar energy and battery storage. (Photo: Getty Images)

Tesla applies for licence to supply electricity to UK homes

TESLA has applied for a licence to supply electricity to households and businesses in Britain.

If approved by UK energy regulator Ofgem, the company could start supplying power in England, Scotland and Wales as early as next year. Ofgem can take up to nine months to process applications, BBC reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK-prison-Getty

Foreign national offenders make up around 12 per cent of the UK prison population. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

India among 15 nations added to UK’s ‘Deport Now, Appeal Later’ scheme

INDIA is among 15 countries added to the UK’s expanded “Deport Now, Appeal Later” scheme, under which foreign criminals will be deported to their home countries before they can appeal against convictions. The UK government said on Sunday the number of countries in the scheme will rise from eight to 23.

Foreigners who have had their human rights claim refused will be able to join appeal hearings remotely from overseas using video technology, the Home Office said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Just East

Last month, the government reached an agreement with food delivery firms, including Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat, to share information aimed at preventing illegal working. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

UK arrests 280 in week-long crackdown on illegal delivery riders

BRITISH authorities arrested nearly one in five people checked during a week-long operation targeting migrants working illegally as delivery riders last month, the interior ministry said on Saturday.

Between July 20 and 27, immigration enforcement officers stopped and questioned 1,780 people, arresting 280. Asylum support was being reviewed for 53 of those detained, the ministry said.

Keep ReadingShow less
