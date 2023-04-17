Website Logo
  • Monday, April 17, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Rishi Sunak investigated over wife’s stake in UK childcare firm

The Commissioner for Standards in Parliament initiated the inquiry into a “declaration of interest” made on April 13

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty (Photo: Reuters)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Rishi Sunak, is currently under investigation by the parliamentary standards watchdog to determine if he fully disclosed his wife’s ownership stake in a childcare company that could potentially gain from new government policies.

On Monday (17) the Commissioner for Standards in Parliament initiated the inquiry into a “declaration of interest” made on April 13, as indicated by the list of ongoing investigations posted on their website.

Media reports suggesting that Akshata Murthy, the wife of Rishi Sunak, held shares in a childcare company that could potentially benefit from the government’s childcare support policies announced in the March budget had led to questions being raised by opposition parties.

In response to the investigation, Sunak’s spokesperson confirmed that the inquiry was related to the childcare company and stated that they were willing to cooperate to ensure full transparency in the matter.

The investigation into Sunak’s failure to disclose his wife’s shareholding in the childcare company is an embarrassment for him, as he promised to lead a government with integrity at every level when he took office in October.

Sunak and his wife are the wealthiest occupants of 10 Downing Street, with Murthy’s stake in Indian IT giant Infosys valued at nearly $600 million based on Monday’s (17) share price.

When Sunak served as the finance minister, he and his wife faced criticism and public backlash due to Murthy’s “non-domiciled” tax status, which allowed her to avoid paying British tax on her foreign earnings.

However, Murthy later renounced the status and agreed to pay British tax on her worldwide income. The commissioner responsible for investigating any potential violations of the House of Commons code of conduct is currently probing into the matter, but has not disclosed any specifics about the investigation.

According to the code of conduct, members of parliament are obligated to disclose financial interests that could potentially impact their parliamentary duties. If the investigation determines a violation, the Commissioner can request that Sunak issue an apology and take corrective actions to avoid future mistakes.

Alternatively, the Commissioner may refer the matter to a committee with the authority to suspend or expel Sunak from parliament.

Angela Rayner, the deputy leader of the opposition Labour Party, has urged Rishi Sunak to release a revised register of ministerial interests ahead of the upcoming local elections.

She criticised Sunak’s failure to do so, claiming that it created a “transparency black hole” that allows the Prime Minister and his appointees to evade proper scrutiny of their activities.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
England and Wales attract most students from India: Census
INDIA
India ‘trying’ to bring back Shivaji’s sword from UK
INDIA
Gunner arrested after Indian army base shooting
News
Imran Khan gets interim bail in three cases till May 4
News
Prepared to strike until Christmas: Nurses union leader
HEADLINE STORY
13 killed including 5 minors as bus falls into gorge on old Mumbai-Pune highway
INDIA
Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead live on TV while in police custody
HEADLINE STORY
Dubai building fire kills 16 including 4 Indian nationals
News
Bhavan’s Nandakumara, Wockhardt UK executive Limaye chosen for honorary British awards
News
UK nurses reject pay offer, plan more strikes
News
Pakistan’s top court directs central bank to issue funds for snap polls
INDIA
Modi asks Sunak to take ‘strong action against anti-India elements’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW