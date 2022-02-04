Website Logo
  • Friday, February 04, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433

HEADLINE STORY

India’s Covid deaths cross 500,000

FILE PHOTO: Relatives wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) perform rituals during the cremation of their loved one who died due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi on May 11, 2021. (Photo by ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA’s official Covid-19 death toll crossed 500,000 on Friday (4), a level some data analysts said was breached last year but was obscured by inaccurate surveys and unaccounted dead in the hinterlands, where millions remain vulnerable to the disease.

The country, which has the fourth-highest tally of deaths globally, recorded 400,000 deaths by July 2021 after the devastating outbreak from the Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to official data. Some believe the figures were much higher.

“Our study published in the journal Science estimates three million Covid deaths in India until mid-2021 using three different databases,” said Chinmay Tumbe, an assistant professor at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, who co-authored the study.

Last month, the Indian government dismissed the study as baseless in a notification saying there is a robust system of birth and death reporting.

India’s states record deaths from Covid after collating data from their districts. In the last few months, several states have updated the number of deaths, some under pressure from the country’s top court. In most instances, authorities said there were lapses due to delayed registrations and other administrative errors.

India is currently in the midst of a third wave of the coronavirus led by the Omicron variant, which some top experts say is already in community transmission although federal officials say most cases are mild.

Last month, the government eased testing norms and told states to drop mandatory testing for contacts of confirmed cases unless they were old or battling other conditions. But, with the number of tests falling, the government issued a revised circular warning states they would miss the spread of the virus.

According to official figures, India’s overall number of Covid infections has reached 41.95 million, the second-highest globally behind the US.

To prevent new surges, the government has vaccinated three-fourths of the eligible 939 million adult population with the mandatory two-dose regime.

Indian officials are carrying out a vaccination drive in remote parts of the country to increase lagging vaccination rates, with health workers going door-to-door to administer shots.

“I make them understand how important vaccines are to escape from coronavirus,” said health worker Asmita Koladiya, who is forced to take her infant daughter along with her because of a lack of childcare.

In the country’s capital Delhi, as new infections of the Omicron variant fell sharply off the peak, authorities further eased curbs and said they will allow schools and colleges to reopen from Monday (7), and permit private offices to be fully staffed.

The city’s sports complexes will also reopen, its deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said in a webcast on Friday (4).

Kerala accounts for 11 per cent of deaths

India’s cumulative tally of 500,055 deaths on Friday included 1,072 fatalities reported over the last 24 hours, according to the federal health ministry. Out of this, 335 deaths were reported from the southern state of Kerala that has, for weeks, been updating data with deaths from last year.

Kerala, with less than three per cent of India’s 1.35 billion population, accounts for nearly 11 per cent of the total deaths reported in the country.

“Some states such as Kerala are recording their backlog deaths under judicial pressure, although not all states have done that,” said Gautam Menon, a professor of physics and biology at Ashoka University near the capital who has been tracking the spread of the virus.

In prime minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat, authorities have received over 100,000 claims for Covid-19 compensation, of which 87,000 claims have been approved, according to a senior government official.

The number of claims received is nearly 10 times the official Covid-19 death toll of 10,545, as per government data.

“There has not been any under-reporting of Covid-19 deaths…The policy for paying compensation is very liberal as per the Supreme Court’s directives, which is why the number of applicants is more than the Covid-19 deaths,” the official said, declining to be identified due to the sensitive nature of discussions.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Johnson’s top aide Munira Mirza quits over his Jimmy Savile slur
News
Met commissioner on notice after ‘shocking’ findings by watchdog
INDIA
Fake news: India seeks tougher action from US tech giants
News
EXCLUSIVE: Senior judiciary figure admits…ASIANS STILL FAILING TO BECOME JUDGES
News
Johnson launches plan to tackle regional inequality
HEADLINE STORY
UK-India trade deal: There has to be give and take, says High Commissioner
HEADLINE STORY
How Coventry’s Masterji captured immigrant life
HEADLINE STORY
Dinesh Dhamija’s £1m gift to Cambridge college
News
‘Boris Johnson has lost the support of his party’
News
Polar Preet: My pride in being a woman of colour
News
NHS race observatory welcomes plan to revoke mandatory jabs for health workers
INDIA
India spurs spending on infrastructure in growth budget
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
India’s Covid deaths cross 500,000
The Prince of Indian music
Fashioning a dream destination wedding
Fifty years of Pakeezah: An iconic courtesan drama
India seeing Covid vaccination fraud, say health workers
Defending diversity in the Tory party
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE