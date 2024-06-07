  • Friday, June 07, 2024
News

Four Indian students drown in river near Russia’s St Petersburg

The students, two boys and two girls aged 18-20, were studying at Novgorod State University in Veliky Novgorod city.

Image used for representational purpose (iStock)

By: Vivek Mishra

Four Indian medical students drowned in a river near St Petersburg in Russia. The Indian missions in the country are coordinating with Russian authorities to return their bodies to their families as soon as possible.

Local media reported that a female Indian student encountered trouble while wading out from the beach on the river Volkhov.

Four of her companions attempted to save her, resulting in the drowning of three others. A third boy was pulled to safety by local people.

“We are working to send the bodies to the relatives as soon as possible. Proper treatment is also being provided to the student whose life has been saved,” the Embassy of India in Moscow said on X.

The Consulate General of India in St Petersburg confirmed that the students were pursuing medical education at Veliky Novgorod State University. “Sincere condolences to the bereaved families,” it posted on X.

The Consulate General stated it was working with local authorities in Veliky Novgorod to expedite the return of the mortal remains to their families.

“The bereaved families have been contacted and assured of all possible help,” it said.


