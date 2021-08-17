Website Logo
  Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Indian naval ship Tabar on goodwill visit to Portsmouth

Indian Navy’s frontline frigate, INS Tabar at Portsmouth harbour.

By: Sattwik Biswal

INDIAN NAVY’S frontline frigate, INS Tabar arrived at Portsmouth harbour on Friday (13) for a goodwill visit and also undertake an annual bilateral exercise, Konkan.

The two Navies have carried out bilateral naval exercise ‘Exercise Konkan’, annually since 2004.

This year’s edition of Exercise Konkan commenced on Aug 12 when Indian Navy and Royal Navy met for exercises at sea.

During the course of the exercise until Aug 16, several professional interactions including sharing of best practices and harbour drills were also conducted.

INS Tabar along with the Royal Navy conducted shore based air defence exercises, anti-submarine procedures, replenishment at sea activities, and communication drills at sea.

High Commissioner HE Gaitri Issar Kumar said: “The Indian Navy and Royal Navy share unique historical ties. They have been conducting the bilateral naval exercise, Konkan, every year since 2004. INS Tabar, a front-line frigate of the Indian Navy and its joint exercises along with HMS Westminster of the Royal Navy are aimed at enhancing interoperability, synergy and cooperation between both the navies.

“I have no doubt that their visit to Portsmouth, hosted by the Royal Navy will contribute to further strengthening the friendly contacts and cooperation between both navies.”

Eastern Eye

