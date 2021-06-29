Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 397,637
Total Cases 30,316,897
Today's Fatalities 907
Today's Cases 37,566
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 397,637
Total Cases 30,316,897
Today's Fatalities 907
Today's Cases 37,566

INDIA

Indian gang kills a man and cremate victim in PPE as Covid casualty

Photo:iStock

By: PramodThomas

FIVE gang members in India wore full protective gear to cremate a man they had murdered, pretending he died from Covid-19, police said Tuesday (29).

The victim was invited to a party by the men, whom he owed Rs 4 million ($54,000), and suffocated, according to police.

The gang wore full PPE and cremated the body at a facility in the northern city of Agra, registering the dead man under a false name, local police chief Muniraj G, said.

“To avoid being caught… they wore PPE kit and used a body bag to pack and transport the body to the cremation ground,” Muniraj said on Twitter.

“All the five accused have confessed to their crime.”

A tip-off from an informant led to the arrest of one of the men, according to a police statement.

India was devastated by a coronavirus third wave in April and May, overwhelming hospitals and crematoriums across the country. More than 1,000 people are still dying on average every day.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
J&J scraps Covid-19 vaccine trials in India as it focuses to speed up delivery
News
India overtakes US in administering Covid vaccines, says its health ministry
INDIA
India probes suspected drone attack at Jammu air base
INDIA
Modi urges India to get COVID-19 shots amid Delta variant concerns
INDIA
Indian police probe fake vaccine scams in two cities
News
Police start probe as ‘fake Covid-19 vaccines’ were injected in two Indian cities
News
Modi discusses Kashmir elections in first talks since autonomy revoked
News
Bengal engineer siblings start street food business to fight Covid hardship
News
Mumbai terror attack: US court to hold extradition hearing of Tahawwur Rana
News
Israel envoy talks water conservation with Parmarth Niketan president
News
India vaccinates record 8 million in a single day as new guidelines come…
News
Modi government backtracks on payments to families of Covid victims
Eastern Eye

Videos

Yash Narvekar and Akasa Singh talk about their new song…
Ankita Lokhande denies reports of participating in Bigg Boss 15
Aalika Shaikh on Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, reuniting with…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Indian gang kills a man and cremate victim in PPE…
Restrictions to end on July 19; Experts continue to differ…
Health officials launch anti-dengue campaign in Pakistan
US appoints Atul Keshap as interim envoy to India
Batley leaflet ‘dog whistle racism’
Bangladesh police arrests five counterfeit drug manufacturers