Website Logo
  • Saturday, June 04, 2022
Trending Now:  

INDIA

Indian diaspora has created immense goodwill for country, says VP Naidu in Senegal

India and Senegal are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu during his visit to the Monument of African Renaissance, in Dakar on Thursday. (ANI Photo/ Vice President of India Twitter)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA and Senegal are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

Through their achievements and contributions to Senegal’s development, the Indian diaspora has created immense goodwill for India, vice president M Venkaiah Naidu has said as he attended a reception hosted by the community members in Dakar.

India and Senegal are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

According to the website of the Indian Embassy in Dakar, Senegal has around 500 Indian community members. Most of them are working for Indian companies, including those executing development projects under Lines of Credit extended by India. Some of them are running their own businesses.

Naidu arrived in Dakar on Wednesday (1) on the second leg of his three-nation tour to Gabon, Senegal and Qatar.

Naidu attended a reception hosted by the Indian community in Dakar, the vice president’s official Twitter account tweeted, sharing photographs of the event.

Noting that there is a thriving Indian community in Africa, the Naidu said, “Through their achievements and contribution to Senegal’s development, the Indian diaspora has created immense goodwill for the country. They have, indeed, been true cultural ambassadors of India.”

Naidu on Thursday (2) held wide-ranging talks with Senegalese president Macky Sall during which the two countries agreed to further strengthen cooperation in sectors like defence, agriculture, railways, health and energy.

As part of his ongoing visit to Africa, India and Senegal signed three MoUs pertaining to visa-free travel for officials, cooperation in youth matters and cultural exchange.

While Naidu’s visit is the first by any Indian vice president to all three countries, it marks the first-ever high-level visit from India to Gabon and Senegal.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
71 per cent of Indians cannot afford a healthy diet: CSE Report
News
Owaisi ridicules RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks on Gyanvapi issue
INDIA
Countries should make long-term policies to deal with soil health crisis: Sadhguru
News
Indian mountaineer banned for six years for faking Mt Everest summit, climbs it for real
News
Europe has to grow out of mindset that its problems are world’s problems: Jaishankar
News
‘Motivated, biased’: India slams US state department’s religious freedom report
INDIA
This Indian quadruple amputee says teaching helped me survive
News
India assures Sri Lanka of fertiliser supplies to avoid food shortages
News
Journey of India’s cultural revival will take it back to glory days: Amit…
News
Vadodara woman to marry herself in India’s first sologamy
News
Govt agencies do their job: Union minister Thakur on ED summoning Sonia, Rahul
News
Decoded: What is the Indus Water Treaty signed between India, Pakistan?
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
History on wheels: Queen’s iconic Gold State Coach to appear…
Kane has eyes firmly set on Rooney’s England record
Tiger Shroff says dismal box office score of Heropanti 2…
Sri Lanka’s top party leaders reach consensus on some provisions…
HH Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati’s 70th birth anniversary celebrations kick…
Google collaborates with NGO to launch suicide hotline in Pakistan