Website Logo
  • Thursday, January 04, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Indian American real estate developer charged in $93m fraud

The Securities and Exchange Commission filed charges against Rishi Kapoor, a Miami-based developer

Rishi Kapoor (Photo: Location Ventures)

By: Pramod Thomas

AN Indian American real estate developer has been charged by federal authorities with perpetuating a $93 million fraud scheme.

Rishi Kapoor, a Miami-based developer, faces charges filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday (3).

The SEC announced that it obtained an asset freeze and other emergency relief concerning the alleged fraud perpetrated by Kapoor.

The SEC also charged real estate company Location Ventures, its affiliate Urbin and 20 other related entities in connection with the fraud scheme, a statement said.

According to the SEC’s complaint, from around January 2018, until at least March 2023, Kapoor and certain of the defendant entities solicited investors by, among other things, making several material misrepresentations and omissions regarding Kapoor, Location Ventures, Urbin, and their real estate developments.

The false statements allegedly included misrepresenting Kapoor’s compensation; his cash contribution to the capitalisation of Location Ventures; the corporate governance of Location Ventures and Urbin; the use of investor funds; and Kapoor’s background.

The SEC’s investigation found that Kapoor allegedly misappropriated at least $4.3m of investor funds and improperly commingled approximately $60m of investor capital between Location Ventures, Urbin, and some of the other charged entities.

The complaint also alleges that Kapoor caused some entities to pay excessive fees and to represent higher returns to investors by significantly understating cost estimates.

The complaint alleges that he purchased a 68.7 foot yacht for $5m and leased an uber-luxury sportscar.

“As alleged in our complaint, Kapoor was the architect of a multi-pronged real estate offering fraud that misappropriated millions from more than 50 investors,” said Eric I Bustillo, director of the SEC’s Miami regional office.

The SEC’s complaint, filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida, charges Kapoor, Location Ventures, Urbin, and the 20 related entities with violating provisions of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The SEC seeks permanent injunctions, civil monetary penalties, an officer-and-director bar against Kapoor, and disgorgement of ill-gotten gains with prejudgment interest against Kapoor and certain of the charged entities.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Probe into prison worker’s alleged sexual relationship with Zara Aleena’s killer
News
US-based Indian activist applauds initiative allowing diaspora contributions to Ram Mandir
News
Camden council names housing block after British Indian spy
News
New charity role for finance expert Nikhil Kamath and mental health advocate Dr Neerja Birla
News
Nuria Sajjad’s parents still waiting for crash answers
News
Assam bus-truck collision kills 12 as dense fog grips India
News
Election in second half of 2024, signals Sunak
News
Concerns mount as NHS sees surge in registered ‘ghost patients’
UK
British Indian man gets jail term for masturbating on train
News
Modi takes on critics in rare media interview
News
Alleged fraudsters of Indian origin face trial in Scotland court
INDIA
ArcelorMittal JV, others to invest £68bn in Gujarat
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW