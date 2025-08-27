India's Ashwin eyes The Hundred after IPL retirement: report

Skip to content
'My time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today'

Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo: Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasAug 27, 2025
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations.
RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN wants to become the first Indian cricketer to play in The Hundred after stepping away from international cricket and the IPL, Telegraph has reported.

The 38-year-old off-spinner, widely regarded as one of the finest bowlers of his generation, retired from Test cricket last December with 537 wickets – the seventh-highest tally in history.

On Wednesday (27), he also confirmed the end of his IPL career, where he played for five franchises and won titles with Chennai Super Kings in 2010 and 2011.

According to the report, Ashwin is now targeting opportunities in global franchise competitions, with The Hundred at the top of his list.

His participation would be historic, as no Indian male player has featured in the tournament so far, largely because the BCCI bars active Indian cricketers from playing in overseas leagues. Having retired, Ashwin is free to pursue such opportunities.

Next year’s edition of the league will be the first under new team branding, following major investments, including from Indian business groups linked to IPL ownership. Ashwin’s signing would not only boost the competition’s star power but also attract viewers in India, where interest in the league has so far been limited.

Ashwin turns 39 next month but remains in strong demand on the T20 circuit. He has taken 317 wickets in the format at an average of 26.9, in addition to 65 T20 international caps. His batting ability – which includes six Test centuries – and his reputation for tactical innovation add further value for potential franchises.

While his career has been full of achievements, Ashwin is equally known for his boldness on the field, from bowling leg-spin variations to controversially running out Jos Buttler at the non-striker’s end in 2019.

In a message on social media, Ashwin reflected on his transition: “My time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today.”

Ashwin began and ended his IPL career with his home team Chennai Super Kings and represented Rising Pune Supergiant, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab.

He is IPL's fifth-highest wicket-taker with 187 wickets from 221 matches with an economy rate of 7.2.

(with inputs from agencies)

