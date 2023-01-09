Website Logo
  • Monday, January 09, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

India provides 75 buses to Sri Lanka to support public transport system

In a similar move, India handed 125 SUVs to the Sri Lanka Police under a line of credit in December to support the island nation and help it address the serious mobility restriction issues faced by the police, due to the non-availability of vehicles.

In January, India announced a $900 million loan to Sri Lanka to build up its depleted foreign reserves as the financial crisis began to unfold. (@IndiainSL/Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

India has handed 75 passenger buses to Sri Lanka as part of its assistance towards strengthening public transport infrastructure in the cash-strapped country.

As part of its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, India has extended multi-pronged assistance to Sri Lanka to help the country tide over its worst economic and humanitarian crisis since its independence from Great Britain in 1948.

“Supporting mobility and accessibility in Sri Lanka, High Commissioner handed over 75 buses for use by Transport Board. 500 buses are being supplied to Sri Lanka through Indian assistance towards strengthening public transport infrastructure,” the Indian High Commission here said in a statement.

In a similar move, India handed 125 SUVs to the Sri Lanka Police under a line of credit in December to support the island nation and help it address the serious mobility restriction issues faced by the police, due to the non-availability of vehicles.

The Sri Lankan government in May last year declared a debt default on over $51 billion in the foreign loan – a first in the country’s history.

Extending a much-needed lifeline to a neighbour in need, India gave financial assistance of nearly $4 billion to Colombo during the year.

In January, India announced a $900 million loan to Sri Lanka to build up its depleted foreign reserves as the financial crisis began to unfold.

Later, it offered a $500 million credit line to Sri Lanka to fund the country’s fuel purchases. The credit line was later expanded to $700 million due to the sheer gravity of the situation.

The Indian credit lines since early 2022 have been in use to import essentials and fuel after street protests erupted due to severe shortages of essentials.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Afghan protesters call for Prince Harry’s trial after his Taliban killings revelation
News
First female Sikh judge in US swears in
HEADLINE STORY
TikTok video claiming Asians are ‘better’ photographers than Brits goes viral
Sports
Anahat Singh clinches U-15 British Junior Open title
News
National Express bus driver turns into a popular singer: ‘I wanted to combine my passion…
News
Liberty Steel yet to repay £7 million loan to Scottish government
News
What are peegasms and are they safe?
News
King Charles III greets BAPS community amid Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s centenary celebrations, recalls…
News
Meet Surendran Pattel: The labourer from India who went on to become a…
News
UK pledges extra support to help Pakistan rebuild after 2022 floods; total contribution…
News
Harry’s racism ‘olive branch’ dismissed in UK as the book comes out
News
Indian-origin man accused of killing son in US, charged with capital murder
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW