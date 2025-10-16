Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India repeats consumer-first oil policy amid Trump’s Russia claims

Foreign ministry reiterates focus on consumer interests as refiners eye gradual shift away from Russian crude

US president Donald Trump (R) and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi

FILE PHOTO: US president Donald Trump (R) and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi arrive for a joint press conference in the East Room at the White House on February 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasOct 16, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

INDIA said on Thursday (16) that its energy policies will continue to prioritise the interests of its citizens, following US president Donald Trump’s claim that prime minister Narendra Modi had assured him India would stop buying Russian oil.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement that India’s approach was based on ensuring stable prices and secure supplies rather than responding to external political pressure.

“It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective,” he said.

The comments came hours after Trump told reporters in Washington that Modi had promised to end Russian oil imports as part of US efforts to cut off Moscow’s energy revenues.

“I was not happy that India was buying oil, and he assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia,” Trump said at a White House event, adding that the next step would be to convince China to follow suit.

New Delhi has neither confirmed nor denied Trump’s remarks. In fact, the Indian foreign ministry later said it was “not aware of any telephone conversation” between the two leaders on Wednesday (15).

India, one of the world’s biggest importers of crude oil, depends on overseas suppliers for more than 85 per cent of its energy needs. While it traditionally relied on Middle Eastern producers, the country shifted towards Russian crude in 2022 after Western sanctions on Moscow created a market for discounted oil. Russia has since become India’s largest oil supplier, accounting for about one-third of total imports.

According to trade data, India imported 1.62 million barrels of oil per day from Russia in September. Imports are expected to rise further in October as Russia increases exports following damage to some of its refineries by Ukrainian drone attacks.

Despite US concerns, India has long defended its purchase of Russian oil, describing it as vital to maintaining affordable energy prices for its population.

“Ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies have been the twin goals of our energy policy,” Jaiswal said. “This includes broad-basing our energy sourcing and diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions.”

However, three sources familiar with refinery operations told Reuters that some Indian refiners are preparing to gradually reduce Russian oil imports from December, as existing orders for November have already been placed. The refiners have not been formally instructed by the government to do so, but they are reportedly exploring alternative crude sources.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) confirmed it was looking for discounted alternatives while hoping to maintain access to Russian supplies. “We are exploring all options to ensure cost-effective sourcing,” an MRPL official said.

Trump has in recent months intensified pressure on India over its ties with Moscow. In August, he raised tariffs on Indian exports to 50 per cent, accusing New Delhi of indirectly funding Russia’s war in Ukraine. US negotiators have linked a possible reduction in tariffs to India’s willingness to curb its Russian oil purchases.

At the same time, both sides have discussed expanding energy cooperation. “The current US administration has shown interest in deepening energy cooperation with India. Discussions are ongoing,” Jaiswal said.

Russia, meanwhile, remains confident that its partnership with India will continue. Deputy prime minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that Russian energy remained “in demand, economically advantageous, and practical.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that depriving countries of the right to choose their suppliers would violate the principles of free trade.

Analysts say India is likely to proceed cautiously, balancing Washington’s pressure with its own energy security and economic interests. With global oil prices recently hitting a five-month low, the immediate financial impact of any shift could be limited.

However, a full halt to Russian oil purchases, if it happens, would mark one of the biggest shifts in global energy flows since the start of the Ukraine war.

(Agencies)

russian oilindia oil import

Related News

protest
News

Religious hate crimes hit new peak; anti-Muslim incidents top 4,400

Afghanistan-Pakistan border fighting
News

Ceasefire halts deadly Afghanistan-Pakistan border fighting

Shabana Mahmood
News

Shabana Mahmood calls for united global effort to tackle illegal migration

Locked door and toxic fumes blamed for Bangladesh factory fire
News

Locked door and toxic fumes blamed for Bangladesh factory fire

More For You

Pharmacy Business Awards celebrate 25 years of excellence in community pharmacy

Award winners celebrate their recognition at the 25th annual Pharmacy Business Awards in London on October 3

Pharmacy Business Awards celebrate 25 years of excellence in community pharmacy

LEADING lights from community pharmacy were celebrated for the crucial role they play in public health at the 25th annual Pharmacy Business Awards in London on October 3.

Woking-based May & Thomson Pharmacy took home the coveted Pharmacy Business of the Year Award. Its owner and second-generation pharmacist, Sunil Chandarana, was recognised for building a business that has achieved significant growth by embracing technology and clinical services.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us