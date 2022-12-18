India has been world’s leading incubator of human capital: Indian businessman Mahindra on Indian-origin Ireland, UK PMs

Leo Varadkar gets second term as prime minister of Ireland.

Leo Varadkar (L), Rishi Sunak.

Leo Varadkar, the Irish leader of Indian heritage, is back for a second term as prime minister. Varadkar’s father Ashok Varadkar, a doctor, hailed from Varad, around 500 km from Mumbai. He moved to the United Kingdom in the 1960s.

In a historic development, Britain got its first Asian-origin Prime Minister in Rishi Sunak to lead the nation. Sunak also became the first Indian-origin British Premier.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra sees this as a sign of India being the world’s leading cradle of talent.

And now both the UK and Ireland have leaders of Indian origin. With the Deputy leader of the U.S also of Indian origin. Extraordinary. We have definitely been the world’s leading incubator of Human Capital. https://t.co/JOUP3nlw9X — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 18, 2022

He also mentioned Kamala Harris, the first woman to become US Vice-President. She is the daughter to late Shyamala Gopalan, who was Indian-American, and Donald Harris, who is Jamaican-American.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Leo Varadkar on his reelection as the head of the Irish government and said he highly valued shared constitutional values and multi-faceted cooperation with the country.

Varadkar returned for a second term as Ireland’s prime minister on Saturday as part of a job-sharing deal made by the country’s centrist coalition government.

Modi tweeted, “Congratulations Leo Varadkar on assuming office as Taoiseach for the second time. Highly value our historical ties, shared constitutional values & multi-faceted cooperation with Ireland. Look forward to working together to realise the full potential of our vibrant economies.”

Varadkar, who is mixed race and openly gay, is stepping up from deputy premier. Even in his second stint in the role, at 43 he is still one of Ireland’s youngest-ever leaders.

Speaking at a special sitting of the Irish parliament in Dublin, Varadkar paid tribute to his predecessor Martin, who he said had provided “reassurance and hope in difficult times”.

He added: “I accept this nomination with humility and resolve and a burning desire… to provide new hope and new opportunities for all our citizens.”

Varadkar gained the support of 87 members of parliament in a vote on Saturday, while 62 voted against.

After the result, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted: “Congratulations to @LeoVaradkar on becoming Ireland’s Taoiseach once again.

“I look forward to working with him to ensure all strands of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreements are working and to continue to work with @MichealMartinTD in his new role.”

