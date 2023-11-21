Website Logo
  • Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

India files case against Sikh separatist for Air India threat

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun acts as general counsel of Sikhs for Justice which campaigns to establish an independent Sikh homeland carved out of India

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun (Photo: Twitter)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIA’S anti-terror agency has filed a case against a Sikh separatist leader for threatening not to let flag carrier Air India operate anywhere in the world, while warning its passengers of danger to their lives.

The agency said security forces were on alert after the threats by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who acts as general counsel of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a group campaigning to establish an independent Sikh homeland called Khalistan carved out of India.

The case against Pannun has been registered under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 and under sections of the Indian Penal Code, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in a statement on Monday (20).

“Pannun threatened that Air India would not be allowed to operate in the world … in his video messages, released on November 4,” it said, adding that he had urged Sikhs not to travel on Air India flights from Sunday, “claiming a threat to their lives”.

Reuters has not independently verified the video messages, which were widely shared on social media this month.

Pannun’s Sikhs for Justice group did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent to an email address listed on its website. Air India did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

India banned the SFJ as an “unlawful association” in 2019 and listed Pannun as an “individual terrorist” in 2020.

Pannun is a resident of the United States, the NIA said that year. Media have said he has dual citizenship of the United States and Canada. The SFJ has offices in Britain, Canada and the United States, it says on its website.

The threats come as Canadian agencies investigate “credible” allegations linking Indian government agents to the June killing there of a Sikh separatist leader, which frayed ties between the two countries. India has rejected Canada’s suspicions.

In the wake of the threats, investigations have been launched in Canada, India and some other countries where the airline, owned by the Tata Group conglomerate, operates, the NIA said in its statement.

Pannun has also previously threatened to disrupt railways and thermal power plants in India, the agency said.

Interpol has rejected two requests by India to issue a red corner notice against Pannun, the Indian Express newspaper said in October last year.

Air India has previously been targeted by Sikh militants, who were blamed for a bombing in 1985 of its Boeing 747 aircraft flying from Canada to India that killed all 329 people aboard off the Irish coast.

The demand for Khalistan has resurfaced many times, although it now has little support in India, which sees the movement as a security threat.

A violent insurgency in the 1970s and 1980s by Sikh militants paralysed the northern state of Punjab, where Sikhs are a majority, for more than a decade.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Comment: Cleverly balances pragmatism and promises on immigration
News
Sunak reportedly said ‘just let people die’, Covid inquiry hears
News
Foreign workers will need salary over £30,000 to enter UK
HEADLINE STORY
Bradford’s Pakistani community sees decline in cousin marriages
News
London’s deputy mayor is Labour candidate for Leicester East
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023
World Cup chokers? India searches for answers after latest letdown
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023
Australia win sixth World Cup title
News
Religious Britons ‘significantly happier’ than atheists: study
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023
Clinical Australia bowl out India for 240
News
Hunt firm on avoiding tax cuts that fuel inflation
CRICKET
India eyes fairytale finish in World Cup final
News
Police charge four men over murder of British Sikh in Hounslow
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW