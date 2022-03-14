Website Logo
  • Monday, March 14, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

Business

IMF officials in Sri Lanka to discuss economic crisis

People queue to buy Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders following shortages of essentials, in Colombo on March 14, 2022. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

AN IMF delegation was in Sri Lanka Monday (14) for talks on the island’s worsening economic crisis, with the public suffering through months of food, fuel and medicine shortages.

A lack of foreign currency has left traders unable to pay for vital imports in what authorities concede is the south Asian nation’s worst financial crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.

Long queues outside gas stations and rolling blackouts have become the norm, while record inflation has caused serious hardship among the island’s 22 million people by repeatedly pushing up the cost of groceries, transport and pharmaceuticals.

A senior staffer from the International Monetary Fund “will hold talks” with president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother, finance minister Basil Rajapaksa, a spokesman for the leader said.

Sri Lanka’s government is divided on seeking a bailout, but the international lender said it was “ready to discuss options if requested”.

The IMF warned earlier this month that the country’s $51 billion (£39.14 bn) foreign debt was “unsustainable”, and called for a currency devaluation and higher taxes to revive its almost bankrupt economy.

Sri Lanka last week allowed the rupee to float, a move that saw the currency nosedive 25 per cent against the dollar and triggered a fresh wave of price increases.

Fuel costs have risen by nearly 80 per cent since early February while food prices rose by a quarter according to January figures.

The coronavirus pandemic hammered the south Asian island’s tourism sector – a key foreign exchange earner.

Sri Lanka needs nearly $7 bn (£5.37 bn) to service its foreign debt this year, but the country’s external reserves at the end of January were just over $2 bn (£1.53 bn) – enough to finance one month of imports.

International ratings agencies have downgraded Sri Lanka over expectations it may not be able to repay its borrowings, though the government insists it will.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
SBI’s UK arm celebrates centenary
HEADLINE STORY
India ‘considers’ buying discounted Russian oil
HEADLINE STORY
Paytm shares nosedive after regulatory ban, CEO arrest
SRI LANKA
Prices spike as local currency plummets in Sri Lanka
UK
Heathrow says Ukraine, fuel prices ratchet up uncertainty
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka currency falls sharply as economic crisis deepens
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka restricts ‘luxuries’ as forex crisis worsens
UK
Caretech founders plan to delist firm
INDIA
India ranks second for global investment in digital shopping
UK
Novel initiative pushes for more women to head Britain’s top firms
INDIA
Ukraine crisis could disrupt India’s economic recovery
INDIA
Dr. Reddy’s plans ‘business continuity’ in Russia
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Kamal Haasan’s Vikram sets June release date
KPMG chair Mehta determined to fight unconscious bias
Emmerdale star Paige Sandhu opens up about her battle with…
Australia in command of second Test after Starc wrecks Pakistan
India thrash Sri Lanka in pink ball Test to sweep…
Abhishek Bachchan’s Dasvi to stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix