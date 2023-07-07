I’m honoured to be in same frame as Prabhas: Big B on ‘Project K’

The big-budget sci-fi film will unveil exclusive footage at the San Diego Comic-Con.

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is elated to share screen space with Prabhas in Project K. As the hugely-anticipated Indian big-budget sci-fi film will unveil exclusive footage at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), Big B expressed happiness on being a part of this film, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.

Taking to Twitter, Bachchan wrote, “I am honoured and have had the great privilege of being a part of this great enterprise in Telugu Cinema, ‘Project K’ and to have had the huge honour of being in the same frame of the Idol, Prabhas.

He added, “Thank you all .. and thank you Nagi Sir, for thinking of me .. The humility, the respect and concern Prabhas has given me has been so so touching & emotional. Not for me, but for all those involved in ‘Project K’, may your hard work touch new horizons .. love and prayers.”

Kicking off the SDCC celebration, Vyjayanthi Movies will offer fans a look at the film as part of an opening night party on July 19.

On July 20, the film’s team will host a panel titled “This is Project K: First Glimpse of India’s Mytho-Sci-fi Epic” with Deepika, Prabhas and Haasan during which the film’s full title, teaser trailer and release date will be revealed, Variety reported.

Interestingly, the stars will also feature in a performance on SDCC’s largest stage. “This exclusive event will transport guests into India’s most ambitious cinematic universe yet with their captivating storytelling, futuristic setting, and ‘Spice Punk’ aesthetic inspired by the film,” the producers said in a statement.

Project K is directed by Nag Ashwin.

Director Ashwin also expressed excitement. He said, “We are thrilled to present Project K’s debut at San Diego Comic-Con. India’s storytelling tradition has ancient roots, with its epics serving as the origins for many civilizations worldwide. A world as big as this needs a platform as big to introduce it to the people. Comic-Con felt like the perfect place, where the honesty and enthusiasm needed for Project K will be found.”