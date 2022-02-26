Website Logo
  • Saturday, February 26, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

News

IAF pulls out of multilateral air exercise in UK

IAF’s five LCA Tejas aircrafts would have taken part in the exercise.

By: Sattwik Biswal

THE Indian Air Force has decided not to deploy its combat jets in a multilateral air exercise in the UK next month in view of the situation in Ukraine.

The announcement by the IAF to not send its aircraft for the ‘Cobra Warrior’ exercise came just three days after it confirmed its participation in the drills from March 6 to 27 at Waddington in the United Kingdom.

“In light of the recent events, IAF has decided not to deploy its aircraft for Exercise Cobra Warrior 2022 in UK,” the IAF tweeted.

Though the IAF did not clearly mention the reasons for the pull-out, it is learnt that the deepening crisis in Ukraine following the Russian military attack in that country prompted the decision.

The announcement by the IAF came hours after India abstained from voting on a UN Security Council resolution on the Russian military aggression against Ukraine.

Official sources said by abstaining from the resolution, India retained the option of reaching out to all relevant sides to find a middle ground and foster dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis.

On Wednesday, the IAF had announced that it will participate in the ‘Cobra Warrior’ exercise with a fleet of five Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA).

The IAF said the exercise ‘Cobra Warrior 22’ is aimed at providing operational exposure and sharing best practices amongst the participating air forces.

It said the exercise will be a platform for the indigenously developed Tejas aircraft to demonstrate their manoeuvrability and operational capability.

“The exercise is aimed at providing operational exposure and sharing best practices amongst the participating air forces, thereby enhancing combat capability and forging bonds of friendship,” the IAF had said.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Indian students make desperate appeal for evacuation from Ukraine
UK
India has proud history of religious tolerance, UK Parliament told
UK
Community pharmacies saved 20,000 lives against Covid, says report
INDIA
India abstains from UNSC resolution on Russia’s ‘aggression’ against Ukraine
HEADLINE STORY
I tell my family I’m fine, but I’m not: Indian student stuck in Ukraine
News
Eastbourne man admits murdering Sabina Nessa
News
India to Ukraine: Dialogue is the way out
News
Ukraine: Virgin Atlantic to reroute Delhi-London flight
News
Air India to operate two flights from Bucharest to evacuate Indians stranded in…
News
Indians in Ukraine advised to ‘stay calm’
UK
Issa brothers eyeing controversial site at Blackburn
INDIA
Ukraine: Modi calls Putin as India seeks evacuation of nationals
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Indian students make desperate appeal for evacuation from Ukraine
Raashii Khanna kick-starts the next schedule of Yodha
Priyanka Chopra’s series based on Madhuri Dixit’s life cancelled
Fuel prices raised in Sri Lanka as energy crisis worsens
India has proud history of religious tolerance, UK Parliament told
India allows up to 20 per cent FDI in LIC:…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE