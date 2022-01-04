Website Logo
  Wednesday, January 05, 2022
Husband faces trial for killing wife after 20 years

By: Pramod Thomas

A husband, who fled to Pakistan after allegedly killing her wife when she asked for a divorce 20 years ago, has denied the charges, reported MailOnline.

Zafar Iqbal, 61, allegedly strangled Naziat Khan, 38, with a scarf at their home in Norbury, southwest London, in August 2001.

Recently, Iqbal appeared at the Old Bailey via video-link from HMP Wormwood Scrubs to deny murdering his wife.

After the alleged murder, Iqbal flew to Pakistan where he would remain for 20 years before he was extradited to the UK in September 2021. He was arrested upon arrival.

According to the report, he is one of the first defendants to be extradited from Pakistan to the UK in the wake of improved relations between the two countries.

Iqbal will stand trial at the Old Bailey on December 5 this year, the report added.

Anthony Orchard, prosecuting, earlier told the court: “On Monday, 20 August 2001, shortly after 1 pm in the afternoon, the defendant killed his wife. He strangled her to death.

“The killing took place at an address in Norbury, southwest London. After killing his wife he…fled the UK to Pakistan. The police were made aware the following day and the deceased was found at the address. A post-mortem examination confirmed strangulation.

“In relation to bail, the defendant fled to Pakistan and a first incident warrant was issued for his arrest in 2005. After that, enquiries were made with the Pakistani authorities, because there was no formal extradition treaty with them, and an extradition warrant was issued which was executed in Pakistan finally in December 2017.

“The defendant was remanded in custody in Pakistan and our understanding is that since that time he has fought against his extradition.”

