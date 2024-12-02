Hounslow Christmas Project aims to deliver gifts to local children

The project is led by the Hounslow Education Partnership, the Reach Foundation, and Hounslow’s Promise, with support from nearly 40 local schools.

By: EasternEye

THE HOUNSLOW Christmas Project 2024 is seeking community donations to help provide gifts for over 2,500 children from low-income families in the borough.

Volunteers aim to buy, wrap, and deliver gifts to children across all age groups whose parents may not afford them.

Cllr Emma Siddhu and Seema Malhotra MP are among those leading the initiative, supported by local businesses and sponsors, including Russell Finex and Ruth Cadbury MP.

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to raise an additional £2,000 through JustGiving to meet demand. Donations are also being collected via BACS through the Reach Foundation.

Donations can be made through their JustGiving fundraising page.