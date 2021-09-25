Honsla Rakh: Trailer of Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa’s film to be out on 27th September

Honsla Rakh poster (Photo from Diljit Dosanjh’s Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Honsla Rakh is one of the most awaited Punjabi films of the year. The movie stars Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles.

On Friday (24), Diljit had tweeted that soon an update about the trailer of the movie will be revealed, and on Saturday (25), he announced that the trailer will be out on 27th September 2021.

Along with a new poster of the film, Diljit tweeted, “ਅਲੜ ਬਲੜ ਬਾਵੇ ਦਾ.. ਬਾਵਾ ਰੂੰ ਲਿਆਵੇਗਾ.. ਦੇਖਿਓ ਪੈਂਦੀ ਖੱਪ.. ਰੱਖ ਹੌਂਸਲਾ ਰੱਖ Trailer Out on MONDAY 1pm IST 𝐇𝐎𝐍𝐒𝐋𝐀 𝐑𝐀𝐊𝐇 Releasing Worldwide – THIS DUSSEHRA 15th October @bajwasonam @ishehnaaz_gill #ShindaGrewal #ThindmotionPictures.”

Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, Honsla Rakh also stars Shinda Grewal who is the son of Punjabi superstar Gippy Grewal.

Honsla Rakh was announced in February this year, and fans of Shehnaaz Gill are super excited for the movie as after her stint in Bigg Boss season 13, this will be her first big-screen release. It will also be her first film as the lead. Earlier, she had featured in a few Punjabi movies where she played supporting characters.

Honsla Rakh is slated to release in theatres on 15th October 2021. The movie will mark Diljit’s debut as a producer.