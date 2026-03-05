Holika Dahan celebration lights up Harrow with message of unity

Highlights

Thousands gather in Harrow for Holika Dahan organised by the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre

Ceremony led by spiritual leader HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji

Civic leaders and emergency services representatives attend the annual event

Community gathers for traditional celebration

Thousands of devotees gathered in Harrow for a large Holika Dahan celebration organised by the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre under the guidance of HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji.

Held at the Old Harrow Civic Centre car park on 3 March, the annual event brought together members of the Hindu community, civic leaders and local residents, continuing its reputation as one of the borough’s prominent cultural gatherings.

Civic leaders join festivities

The ceremony was attended by several civic dignitaries, including the Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield, Lynn Chesterman; the Mayor of Hertsmere, Alpha Bird Collins; Janet Mote, community portfolio holder at Harrow Council; and Mina Parmar, portfolio holder for housing at Harrow Council.

Held at the Old Harrow Civic Centre car park on 3 March Mahesh Liloriya

Also present were David Perry, leader of the Labour Group and opposition leader at Harrow Council, and Simon Horn, borough commander for Harrow at the London Fire Brigade. Representatives from the Royal Navy, St John Ambulance and local emergency services also attended.

All dignitaries were honoured during the ceremony by Guruji and the Centre’s patron, former mayor Pankit Shah, in recognition of their service to the community.

Rituals and spiritual message

The event was conducted by Councillor Shah, while the sacred poojan was performed by Pt Mayank Bhatt before the ceremonial lighting of the Holika fire.

All dignitaries were honoured during the ceremony by Guruji and the Centre’s patron Mahesh Liloriya

Addressing the gathering, Guruji highlighted the spiritual meaning of the festival, saying Holika Dahan symbolises the victory of good over evil and encourages people to “burn negativity, division and hatred, and embrace unity, compassion and harmony”.

With hundreds in attendance and strong civic participation, the celebration once again showed how traditional festivals can bring together communities and strengthen cultural understanding in modern Britain.