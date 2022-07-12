Website Logo
  • Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Here’s how much you should exercise in a week – The WHO releases updated guidelines

The WHO has emphasized that any activity is better than none.

iStock

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

All of us have faced obstacles to exercising, be it a lack of motivation, a busy schedule, or an ‘all or nothing’ attitude. Exercising is different for everyone and we all may have different ways of fulfilling our responsibility toward fitness. But how much exercise in a week is actually beneficial?

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently released updated guidelines with regard to how much physical activity you should do in a week,  reports Eat Well.

The guidelines have been released for people of all ages and the WHO has reportedly emphasized the fact that any activity is better than none!

In an earlier report published in USA Today, the WHO is reported to have said that four million to 5 million deaths a year would be averted if people were more active.

Also, according to the WHO, physical activity is any bodily movement produced by skeletal muscles that require energy to be spent. Therefore, physical activity refers to all movements including the movements one does during leisure time. Both moderate-and vigorous-intensity physical activity is said to improve health.

“Being physically active is critical for health and well-being – it can help to add years to life and life to years,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reportedly told USA Today.

Popular ways to be physically active include walking, cycling, any sport, active recreation, play, etc. This can be done at any skill level for enjoyment by all.

The guidelines for how many times a week you should work out are based on your age and health conditions.

For adults aged 18-64, the WHO has stressed the importance of exercise, especially to combat any sedentary movement, and especially for those who sit all day for work. The WHO has reportedly suggested at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity or at least 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise each week (a combination of the two is also recommended). These exercises could include a brisk walk, running, or cycling.

If possible, it is also recommended to include two days of muscle-strengthening activities like lifting weights. In case you find these recommendations overwhelming in the beginning, the WHO advises to “start by doing small amounts of physical activity, and gradually increase the frequency, intensity, and duration over time.”

For those aged 65 and above, the same frequency and intensity of workouts are suggested as the younger adults, but with one addition. Older adults are advised to include balance and strength training three days a week at least. These exercises could either be dancing or yoga. The WHO has stressed the importance of exercise for this age group saying it will help “prevent falls or falls-related injuries and declines in bone health and functional ability.” The same guidelines also apply to those adults (18 and above) who are living with chronic conditions or any disability.

For pregnant and postpartum women, the WHO has advised a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity for the week. However, pregnant women are also advised to consult their doctors before initiating any exercise program. Avoiding exercise in extreme heat conditions, staying hydrated before, during, and after exercise, and avoiding activities that involve a high risk of falling are also recommended by the WHO. Additionally, activities that affect oxygen or involve lying flat on the back (after the first trimester) should be avoided as well, state the WHO.

For children and adolescents between 5-17, a minimum of 60 minutes of exercise per day is recommended. It is suggested that the exercise should consist of moderate-to vigorous-intensity activity and that three of those days should also include exercises that strengthen the muscles and bones. The same guidelines are also recommended for children living with a disability, with some kind of modification.

It’s important to remember that exercise for children needs to be fun and playful, advise WHO.

The key to regular workouts is to start small, build your activity level gradually, and have fun! So, whether you decide to take a walk around the block, try out an online yoga video, pull weeds in your garden, or have a dance workout session in your living room, just ensure you engage in the exercises you enjoy, as this will motivate you to stick to it!

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel rules herself out of bid to replace Boris Johnson
News
British Primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall gets her own Barbie Doll: ‘Hope to inspire the next…
News
UK leadership candidate Sunak: We can’t promise lower taxes and more spending
News
One sign in the morning could provide a hint of the disease
HEADLINE STORY
‘No action against Mo Farah’: UK after former Olympic champion’s trafficking revelation
HEADLINE STORY
11-year-old girl rushed to hospital after vaping, mother now calls for action against the sale…
HEADLINE STORY
MP Preet Kaur Gill writes to CEO of Edgbaston Cricket Ground: ‘We cannot…
HEADLINE STORY
Analysis: Tax-cut talk in UK leadership race adds to inflation angst
News
Tough nut to crack: UK mulls contraceptives for grey squirrels
HEADLINE STORY
New UK prime minister to be announced on Sept. 5 as tax dominates…
News
Ex-Olympic champ Mo Farah says he was brought to Britain illegally to work…
News
What do the frontrunners to succeed Boris Johnson think about tax, immigration, cost…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel rules herself out of bid…
For the first time, the US considers over-the-counter birth control…
Eng vs Ind: Bumrah, Rohit shine as visitors register 10-wicket…
Simran Jhamat can inspire next generation of British South Asian…
Here’s how much you should exercise in a week –…
Kim Kardashian trolled again for claiming her beauty standards are…