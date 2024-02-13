Hampshire family doctor found guilty of sexual assaults on three patients

During the trial at Portsmouth Crown Court, it was revealed that Dr Mohan Babu had a history of inappropriate behaviour

Portsmouth, UK – July 21, 2019: Portsmouth Law Courts of Justice exterior Crown Court – Image Credit:iStock

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Mohan Babu, 47, a family doctor from Emsworth has been found guilty by a jury of four offences of sexual assault against three of his female patients on Wednesday 31 January 2024, one of whom was battling terminal cancer. He now faces jail.

According to The Daily Mail, the incidents occurred within the confines of the Staunton Surgery he operated in Havant, Hampshire, a practice he shared with his wife, Dr Aroline Rodrigues, a 43-year-old general practitioner at the same clinic.

During the trial at Portsmouth Crown Court, it was revealed that Babu had a history of inappropriate behaviour, being the subject of numerous complaints at Staunton Surgery.

Despite warnings, Babu persisted in his misconduct, leading to his eventual conviction on four counts of sexual assault, while he was acquitted on three other charges.

The trial shed light on Babu’s predatory tactics, particularly against vulnerable patients, including a 57-year-old woman with terminal pancreatic cancer.

At the opening of the trial, prosecutor Miranda Moore informed the jury that Babu began working as a locum at Staunton Surgery in April 2018, brought in on the recommendation of his wife, Dr Aroline.

The initial complaint regarding Babu’s conduct was filed in August 2019, a year and four months after his arrival, with another complaint emerging shortly thereafter.

Moore said, “The history of repeated an inappropriate behaviour and repeated warnings about his behaviour sets the scene for these offences.”

From May to August 2019, Babu conducted in-person consultations with a 57-year-old female patient who was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer in June of that year.

Over the course of three visits, this woman, who has since passed away, reported experiencing inappropriate behaviour from Babu.

Moore detailed how Babu exploited his professional role to conduct unnecessary and invasive examinations under the pretense of medical care, making lewd comments and physically assaulting patients.

Every woman reportedly assaulted by him from June 2019 to July 2021 requested a different general practitioner.

The victims, who ranged in age, including a 19-year-old woman, experienced inappropriate touching and comments that left them feeling violated.

The youngest victim reported that Babu kissed her on the cheek after a consultation.

Further complaints about Babu’s behaviour emerged from both his current and previous workplaces, including a receptionist who recounted Babu’s unsettling advances, comparing himself to “a lion going to eat her.”

The doctor of 20 years consistently overstepped boundaries with female patients and colleagues alike.

In addition to the charges brought against him, five more individuals – four patients from Staunton Surgery and a receptionist from a previous workplace – lodged complaints against Babu, although these allegations were not included in the criminal case.

Further, a patient who sought treatment for knee and hip problems between September 2019 and June 2020 reported that Babu hugged her and requested her phone number.

Another patient described Babu’s behaviour as unsettling when he insisted, she remove her mask to reveal her “pretty face.”

Others reported inappropriate inquiries about their personal lives and unwanted physical contact, such as hugs.

Babu, stopped working at Staunton Surgery in July 2021 amidst an ongoing police investigation.

He has denied all allegations and according to a report by the Hampshire Police has been granted conditional bail.

Babu will appear for sentencing at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, April 12.