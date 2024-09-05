Harvey Weinstein indecent assault case dropped by UK prosecutors

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had, in June 2022, authorised charges against the 72-year-old former film producer for two counts of indecent assault.

Weinstein was previously convicted in New York in 2020 of rape and sexual assault, including charges related to former actress Jessica Mann. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

UK prosecutors announced on Thursday that they are dropping the sexual assault case against Harvey Weinstein due to a lack of “realistic prospect of conviction.”

These offences were alleged to have taken place in London in 1996, involving a woman now in her fifties.

However, the CPS stated that it had decided to “discontinue criminal proceedings” against Weinstein.

Frank Ferguson, head of the CPS special crime and counter-terrorism division, explained the decision, saying, “Following a review of the evidence in this case, the CPS has decided to discontinue criminal proceedings against Harvey Weinstein. The CPS has a duty to keep all cases under continuous review, and we have decided that there is no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.”

Weinstein was previously convicted in New York in 2020 of rape and sexual assault, including charges related to former actress Jessica Mann and former production assistant Mimi Haley. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison for these offences.

However, in April, New York’s highest court overturned his conviction, stating that the trial judge erred by admitting the testimony of additional women who were not named in the charges. This decision means Weinstein could face a retrial, which may begin as early as November.

In July, New York prosecutors also revealed that investigations were underway into further alleged violent sexual assaults by Weinstein, which were not covered by the statute of limitations.

(With inputs from AFP)