Harvard University apologises for Sanskrit course image criticised as 'Hinduphobic'

Harvard University's Department of south Asian Studies has issued a formal apology after a social media post linked to its Sanskrit programme sparked significant backlash from sections of the Hindu community.

In a statement issued on Friday, the department said it "deeply regrets the posting of an insensitive image in relation to our Sanskrit program," adding that it remains committed to the language and the intellectual and cultural traditions associated with it.

The controversy began when an image used to promote the department's Elementary Sanskrit course drew widespread criticism online.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), an advocacy group representing the Hindu community across North America, alleged that the artwork portrayed Sanskrit and Hinduism in a negative light, describing the post as "Hinduphobic."

The artwork, titled Master of Puppets, was created by Indian artist Anirudh Sainath under the brand Molee Art, drawing on themes from the Mahabharata and depicting Krishna's Ras Leela, according to social media users.

Harvard reviews processes

Following the backlash, Harvard's Department of South Asian Studies confirmed it was reviewing its internal social media processes.

"We are reviewing our internal social media process to ensure future posts more accurately reflect the mission and values of the Department," the statement noted.

The department also clarified that the post was unrelated to the Lakshmi Mittal and Family south Asia Institute, describing it as a separate entity within the university.

Harvard's Department of south Asian Studies offers Sanskrit courses at elementary, intermediate and advanced levels, covering epic texts including the Mahabharata, the Ramayana and the Bhagavad Gita.

CoHNA welcomed the apology, calling it a rare instance of a university department formally expressing regret over such concerns.

In posts on X, the group said it was encouraged to see respect shown towards Sanskrit, describing it as "an ancient language that has influenced civilisations across the world."

Harvard itself describes Classical Sanskrit as a language that shaped intellectual and cultural life across south Asia for nearly three millennia, noting it has been called "the language of the gods."

The university offers Sanskrit courses from elementary to advanced level, with introductory students able to read texts including the Mahabharata and the Bhagavad Gita by the end of the academic year.