Migrant workers at Harrods push back against new leave restrictions

Affected workers call it discriminatory and turn to the UVW union, which plans to announce strike dates soon.

Harrods in London (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

By: Moiz Saifuddin

MIGRANT night cleaners at luxury department store Harrods have been forced to reconsider their holiday plans due to new leave guidelines that restrict their ability to take extended time off to visit family overseas.

In June, workers received guidelines limiting holidays to a maximum of two weeks, leaving many scrambling to cancel or change their plans. Clive Furtado, a night cleaner for more than 11 years, told Eastern Eye, “I was planning to go back home with my wife and two children, but two weeks is not enough for us. It takes us three to four days just to travel. Spending that kind of money for only two weeks and then returning is quite a lot.”

The new guidelines have primarily affected Indian and Filipino workers, who, according to Furtado, make up 88 per cent of the night shift workforce and nearly 60 per cent of the day shift workers. The night shift comprises 51 workers, while the day shift has more than 150.

The affected workers have asked the United Voices of the World (UVW), a union supporting under-represented sections, to send a Notice of Intention to Ballot (NOIB) to Harrods, with strike dates expected to be announced soon.

In a statement, UVW said: “This sudden and unjust change has particularly impacted the diverse workforce of cleaners, most of whom hail from Asia and Africa, including places as far as Goa and the Philippines. These employees often save for several years to travel long distances to visit their families. They are not able to take several shorter trips in a year.”

A Harrods policy document relating to the company’s guidelines on holidays and birthdays, which was updated in May, was passed on to Eastern Eye. The ‘extended leave’ clause states: “You can take up to three weeks’ holiday at any one time, provided you have enough entitlement. If you wish to take more than this, you will need to apply for extended leave.”

Agnelo Fernandez, who has worked at Harrods for a decade, told Eastern Eye that although his four-week holiday for November this year had already been approved, he is now unsure of going ahead with his travel plans. “My wife is worried about the money we will lose if they decline our holidays for this year. If I have to change my tickets and purchase new ones, I will lose £2,500. We work so hard, and if we lose this money – which is two months’ salary – it will be difficult to pay the bills. They have sufficient staff, but I don’t know why they are always declining holidays,” he said.

In a written statement, Maclino Rodrigues, a night cleaner of eight years, said: “I am a migrant worker with two children. Our families are in India, and traveling there is not easy. The ticket prices are so high during the children’s school holidays. We can’t leave them here. I haven’t seen my family for three years. We explained all of this, and I was very surprised that their response was ‘we have to take care of our business, we don’t care’.”

Edwin D’Souza, another night cleaner, said he had plans to attend his niece’s wedding. He got approval in March from his manager for his three weeks’ holiday and booked tickets for himself and his three children. However, the new guidelines mean his plans are now in disarray, as changing the dates can cost up to £700 per ticket. “I asked my manager, ‘Will the company pay this?’ and he said it’s not their problem. When I showed them the tickets, the manager said, ‘You have to do me a favor and cancel the leave.’ I said, ‘Why don’t you do me a favor?’ He just shook his head. This made me feel angry,” D’Souza said.

In an email statement, Harrods said: “We continue to work with colleagues on an individual basis and encourage those who have concerns about their holiday or are unable to take holidays to speak to their manager.”

Petros Elia, general secretary of UVW, said: “This appears to be a clear case of discrimination against migrant workers, who have always been able to take extended holidays to visit their families. The story of these cleaners highlights a broader issue of how a multimillion-pound company for the wealthy is undermining the welfare of its migrant workforce, an all-too-common occurrence.”

Harrods stated that there had been no introduction of a new policy regarding holidays and that it only clarified existing company policy, which limits holiday length during peak periods. “This is to ensure holidays are taken fairly and consistently across the team, as well as ensuring the business can continue to operate during its busiest periods,” they said.

Rodrigues said: “They say these changes are supposed to provide cover for the peak periods, but we are behind-the-scenes; the daytime cleaners face the customers. We work in the restaurant and on the escalators; we sweep, remove the trash, and make everything ready for the next day. I feel like they are introducing these changes because they want to get rid of us or reduce staff.”

Responding to Harrods, a UVW spokesperson said the new guidance issued in June directly contradicts the policy on extended leave updated in May. “It is not fair on our members. The new policy denies them the ability to visit their families.”

Harrods said it cooperates with the union that represents colleagues within its store services division, but it does not recognise UVW and therefore does not engage with the organisation on policy matters. Furtado said Harrods recognises the Unite union. He said all 51 night shift workers are signed up with UVW, and that day shift workers are also expected to join the group.

In a statement, UVW said this was its fourth campaign to defend workers’ rights at the store.