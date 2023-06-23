Website Logo
  • Friday, June 23, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

‘Gulmohar’ to be screened at Indian Film Festival Stuttgart

The film was released on Disney Plus Hotstar in March.

Gulmohar cast (Image source: Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee’s Gulmohar will open the 20th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart, Germany 2023 in July.

Helmed by Rahul V. Chittella, Gulmohar revolves around the multi-generation Batra family who are all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home – Gulmohar- and how this shift in their lives is rediscovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family with secrets and insecurities.

Excited about the screening, Rahul said, “I’m so excited that Gulmohar has been chosen to open the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Stuttgart, which is in its 20th year of championing soulful stories from our part of the world in Germany! My previous film, Azaad, won the best short at the festival in 2017, and it’s lovely to go back to the festival with a film as special as Gulmohar. It is truly heartening to see all the love and appreciation pouring in from all corners of the globe and seeing this special film about family and home resonate so deeply with audiences worldwide. We had exciting screenings in New York last month and will be travelling to Stuttgart and Berlin in July and the rest of the world this year.”

The film was released on Disney Plus Hotstar in March.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Sunny Deol celebrates 33 years of ‘Ghayal’
Entertainment
Check out the intriguing trailer of Vidya Balan’s ‘Neeyat’
Entertainment
‘Adipurush’ dialogues altered after public backlash
Entertainment
John Abraham and Sharvari to lead Vedaa
Entertainment
I look at every adaptation like adapting Shakespeare: ‘The Night Manager’ director
Entertainment
Karan Johar honoured by UK Parliament
Entertainment
Ramayana is not for entertainment value: Dipika Chikhlia
Entertainment
SRK unveils teaser for Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’
Entertainment
Tabu shares selfie with Kapil after wrapping first schedule of ‘The Crew’
Entertainment
Manoj Muntashir gets police protection amid ‘Adipurush’ backlash
Entertainment
‘Adipurush’ Review: A retelling of Ramayana with not a single redeeming quality
Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor begins filming ‘Ulajh’ in London
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW