‘Gulmohar’ to be screened at Indian Film Festival Stuttgart

The film was released on Disney Plus Hotstar in March.

Gulmohar cast (Image source: Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee’s Gulmohar will open the 20th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart, Germany 2023 in July.

Helmed by Rahul V. Chittella, Gulmohar revolves around the multi-generation Batra family who are all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home – Gulmohar- and how this shift in their lives is rediscovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family with secrets and insecurities.

Excited about the screening, Rahul said, “I’m so excited that Gulmohar has been chosen to open the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Stuttgart, which is in its 20th year of championing soulful stories from our part of the world in Germany! My previous film, Azaad, won the best short at the festival in 2017, and it’s lovely to go back to the festival with a film as special as Gulmohar. It is truly heartening to see all the love and appreciation pouring in from all corners of the globe and seeing this special film about family and home resonate so deeply with audiences worldwide. We had exciting screenings in New York last month and will be travelling to Stuttgart and Berlin in July and the rest of the world this year.”

