Guildhall decked up in Indian Tricolour to mark 75 years of India’s independence

Guildhall

By: Mohnish Singh

On 15th August 2022, the Guildhall – headquarters of the City of London Corporation spanning more than 800 years was illuminated with India’s Tricolour to celebrate the country’s 75th Independence Day. The lighting also celebrates the strong trade links between the UK and India – the total annual trade in goods and services between the UK and India amounted to £26 billion.

City of London Corporation Policy Chairman Chris Hayward said:

“We are proud to celebrate this landmark anniversary, the important role India has played in the past 75 years as the world’s largest democracy, and the strong and developing trade links between the UK and India.”

Rehana Ameer, the Indian-born elected Councillor in the City of London Corporation who ideated this lighting, said “This lighting symbolises the greatness of India and the huge economic opportunity it offers to the world. The British-Indian diaspora is a living bridge between the UK and India, and there cannot be a better occasion to recognize and celebrate the remarkable contribution of the 1.5 million-strong British- Indian diverse community to the UK economy and all walks of British life.”