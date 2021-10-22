Website Logo
  • Friday, October 22, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 453,042
Total Cases 34,143,236
Today's Fatalities 231
Today's Cases 15,786
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 453,042
Total Cases 34,143,236
Today's Fatalities 231
Today's Cases 15,786

News

GPs warn of industrial action against reforms

A file photo of health staff at a drive-in vaccination centre in Hyde, Greater Manchester, northwest England. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

THE England GP Committee of the British Medical Association (BMA) has formally rejected the support package recently announced by health secretary Sajid Javid and called upon GPs not to participate in the implementation of the government’s plan.

It is also set to ballot on industrial action against the government’s new measures, which offered extra funding to hire staff and locums but warned that practices would be left out of a £250 million fund if they failed to see enough patients face to face.

At a meeting on Thursday (21), the committee concluded that the government’s plan published last week “fundamentally failed” to address the ongoing crisis in general practice.

It called on practices to disengage with wider requirements and demands, as well as taking steps towards industrial action over the government’s decision to “impose plans on GP earnings declarations and forcing GPs to oversee the Covid vaccination exemption process”.

Services like the Covid vaccination programme and annual flu plan will not be affected by the committee’s decisions.

The BMA claimed the health secretary “ignored” the expertise and experience of family doctors when he laid out his plan and that “patient care will suffer as a result”.

It said the government should work with the committee to introduce a new contract that ensures the general practice is properly funded, with a safer workload and reduced bureaucracy.

BMA GP Committee chair Richard Vautrey said all efforts to persuade the government to introduce a workable plan that would bring immediate and longer-term improvement for doctors and their patients, “have so far come to nought”.

“The Government has completely ignored our requests for a reduction in bureaucracy to allow us to focus more on patient care, and we are therefore encouraging doctors to withdraw from this bureaucracy themselves,” he said.

“The ultimate outcome should be to end the current crisis in general practice, to properly support practices to manage their workload pressure, including safely getting through the backlog of care caused by the pandemic and deliver a safe service to patients, allowing time to create an agreed long-term plan to make general practice sustainable for the future.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Specialist support to unpaid carers in central London
UK
‘I’ve experienced horrific racism’: Meet the woman who wants York to become first anti-racist city
News
Health inequalities affecting BAME communities in Calderdale
News
‘We didn’t sign up to be killed’
News
Truss says Britain and India must deepen defence, economic ties
News
Exclusive: ‘Challenge biased workplace culture or lose war on talent’
HEADLINE STORY
Seven killed in Bangladesh Rohingya refugee camp attack
INDIA
Modi to attend Glasgow climate meet, environment minister says
News
Sadiq Khan plans to make London’s public spaces look more diverse
News
Javid: UK to use AI to tackle racial inequalities in NHS
INDIA
Heavy rains kill nearly 200 people in India, Nepal
News
Ananya Panday summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau for questioning
Eastern Eye

Videos

Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Specialist support to unpaid carers in central London
Riz Ahmed reveals his role in Venom made him realise…
Asda looking to raise £500m
Sardar Udham and Sherni shortlisted for India’s official entry to…
Ananya Panday appears before NCB for second day
‘I’ve experienced horrific racism’: Meet the woman who wants York…