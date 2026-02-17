Government reverses decision to delay May local elections

THE GOVERNMENT said on Monday (16) it would no longer postpone local elections for millions of voters across England, a U-turn by prime minister Sir Keir Starmer's administration that Reform leader Nigel Farage claimed as a victory.

The reversal on the decision to postpone the May local elections in 30 districts came days before a court challenge and follows an intense backlash to the delay, which was formally announced last month.

Ministers had insisted the postponement was necessary to help deliver a wide-ranging local government reorganisation.

But the government said it was backtracking "in the light of recent legal advice".

"The government can confirm that all local elections in May 2026 will now go ahead," communities secretary Steve Reed said in a published letter to leaders of the impacted councils.

He added his ministry would provide up to £63 million in funding to 21 local areas undergoing reorganisation to help stage the votes.

Labour is widely predicted to perform poorly when voters elect representatives to their local councils — responsible for services such as rubbish collection — in swathes of England on May 7.

The contests being held include all London's 32 boroughs, as well as 16 metropolitan areas elsewhere and six county councils.

Labour leads or helps to run most of the councils where elections had been set to be postponed, prompting opposition parties to accuse the government of denying democracy.

Farage had challenged the postponements in the High Court and was set to give evidence once the legal case got underway on Thursday (19).

"We took this Labour government to court and won," Farage posted shortly after the reversal was announced.

"Only Reform UK fights for democracy," he added.