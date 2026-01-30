Government plans new Bradford-Huddersfield rail link under Northern Powerhouse Rail scheme

Highlights

£45bn Northern Powerhouse Rail investment announced by chancellor Rachel Reeves on 14 January

New rail connection between Bradford and Huddersfield confirmed for phase three of project

Scheme promises faster services, skilled jobs, and economic regeneration for Yorkshire communities.

The government has announced plans for a new railway connection between Bradford and Huddersfield as part of its £45bn Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) programme announced this month.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves unveiled the massive investment plan for Yorkshire and the North on January (14).

The project spans three phases, with routes serving Leeds, Sheffield, York and Bradford prioritised for development in the 2030s. Later stages will deliver a new Liverpool-Manchester line and improved Pennine connections.

Government confirms investment

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander confirmed the Bradford-Huddersfield link will form part of phase three, building upon existing Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) works.

She told Parliament the NPR investment would create opportunities for thousands currently employed on the TRU to transition into new railway construction jobs.

Huddersfield MP Harpreet Uppal, who questioned Alexander about the plans, welcomed the announcement as "transformative" for the region.

"I am a proud Northerner, but for too long we have had to face challenges from underinvestment in our communities," Uppal said.

"The plans for Northern Powerhouse Rail, alongside the TRU, will be a game changer for our communities and economy.

Huddersfield sits at the heart of these investments, which will unlock huge economic opportunities while also supporting the regeneration of Huddersfield."

Regional economic benefits

The MP added that northern towns, cities and communities possessed "huge untapped potential" which the government had prioritised unlocking.

Yorkshire residents can expect faster, more frequent and reliable train services, alongside improved connectivity through Huddersfield. The scheme also promises thousands of skilled construction jobs.

Transport secretary Alexander said "For too long, the North has been held back by underinvestment and years of dither and delay – but that ends now.

This new era of investment will not just speed up journeys, it will mean new jobs and homes for people, making a real difference to millions of lives."

Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS)