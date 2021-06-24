Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 24, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 392,014
Total Cases 30,082,778
Today's Fatalities  978
Today's Cases 54,319
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 392,014
Total Cases 30,082,778
Today's Fatalities  978
Today's Cases 54,319

News

Global agency should decide vaccine acceptability: Pakistan

People stand in a queue to register for a dose of the Sinopharm vaccine at a vaccination center in Rawalpindi on June 11, 2021. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: ChandrashekarBhat

PAKISTAN on Thursday (24) a global institution like the WHO should decide which coronavirus vaccine is acceptable for travel across the world, instead of leaving the decision to individual nations.

Planning minister Asad Umar, who is also the head of the country’s Covid-19 response agency National Command and Operation Centre, tweeted that the World Health Organisation (WHO) should be given powers to decide on the vital issue.

“Vaccine acceptability decisions have to be taken by a global institution like WHO. Each country deciding which vaccine is acceptable for travel to that country is creating chaos. The health & well-being of world citizens cannot become hostage to global geo-strategic rivalries,” he said.

Pakistan’s citizens travelling abroad have faced problems due to the country’s dependence on China for its vaccines which are not accepted by many other countries. Most countries in the West accept Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs.

The latter two vaccines are preferably provided to Pakistanis going abroad for work or students studying in foreign universities.

Pakistan has administered more than 13.5 million doses of mainly Sinopharm, SinoVac and CanSino vaccines to its people. The country also received 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca and 100,000 doses of Pfizer.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
‘Predatory’ man jailed for raping woman he met on Shaadi.com
News
Why ‘coconut’ slurs can break race hate laws
News
Over two million people in England may have had long Covid, study shows
UK
‘Bold action needed so pupils can catch up on lost learning’
PAKISTAN
Pakistan police round up suspects over blast at Hafiz Saeed’s house
UK
Asian joggers fear for safety as they face abuse on streets
News
Home Office extends ‘graduate route’ visa deadline
PAKISTAN
UAE accused of ‘detaining, deporting Pakistani Shi’ite Muslims’
UK
Nadiya Hussain to host BBC’s new cookery series
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka frees 16 LTTE terror suspects
News
Ministers mull changes for vaccinated travellers
UK
Tributes pour in for father-of-two, stabbed to death in Whetstone street brawl
Eastern Eye

Videos

Vijay Deverakonda reacts to the rumours of Liger getting a…
RRR: Ram Charan resumes shooting for SS Rajamouli’s directorial
Sherni Movie Review | Vidya Balan | Vijay Raaz |…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
‘Predatory’ man jailed for raping woman he met on Shaadi.com
Kohli calls for World Test final to be played over…
London Vaccine Summit aims to speed up Covid-19 vaccine uptake
Why ‘coconut’ slurs can break race hate laws
Over two million people in England may have had long…
Bangladesh needs private sector reforms to boost growth, says report