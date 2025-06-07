Who’s hiding behind 'Patchwork'? Glastonbury fans decode the festival’s best-kept secret

Skip to content
Glastonbury Mystery: Who’s Behind the Name 'Patchwork'?

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 07, 2025
Each year, Glastonbury drops a surprise that leaves music fans buzzing with theories, and 2025 is no different. This time, the curiosity centres around a mystery act called Patchwork, oddly positioned in a high-profile Saturday night slot on the Pyramid Stage. The catch? No such band officially exists.

As speculation runs wild, Glastonbury is once again playing its favourite game of musical hide-and-seek.

Glastonbury Mystery: Who\u2019s Behind the Name 'Patchwork'?The second annual Glastonbury music festival, which saw the first use of a pyramid stageGetty Images


From Foo Fighters to fake names: Why fans are obsessed

Last year, a band called The ChurnUps turned out to be the Foo Fighters. This year’s mystery placeholder, Patchwork, has sparked an equally intense guessing game. Leading theories range from Pulp, whose keyboardist recently mentioned a patchwork hobby in an interview, to Haim, who have a free day in their UK tour. Others throw Mumford & Sons and even a possible Robbie Williams–Oasis supergroup into the mix, with hints drawn from album names and tour gaps.

Glastonbury Mystery: Who\u2019s Behind the Name 'Patchwork'?The Pyramid Stage slot fuels wild theories from Pulp to Lady GagaGetty Images


While Pulp initially seemed likely, their official denial has dampened the odds, though fans suspect a bluff. Meanwhile, Radiohead, Lana Del Rey, and even Lady Gaga have surfaced in fan theories, all thanks to strategic schedule gaps and subtle clues.


Glastonbury’s surprise sets: folklore and fan detectives

Secret sets have become a signature tradition at Glastonbury. From Tom Jones in 1992 to Radiohead’s legendary Park Stage appearance in 2011, these spontaneous performances often become the stuff of festival legend. Some speculate that Patchwork could be the long-awaited Glasto debut of The Stone Roses, who’ve never played the main event but once surprised fans with a secret gig in a Somerset village marquee.

Glastonbury Mystery: Who\u2019s Behind the Name 'Patchwork'?Secret sets have become a Glastonbury tradition that fans eagerly chaseGetty Images


Whatever the answer, Glastonbury’s true headliner this year might just be the mystery itself.

