Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

First stones from India arrive for Hindu mandir in France

The mandir project includes plans for worship, culture, and community activities.

First stones from India arrive for Hindu mandir in France

A ceremony was held in Paris to mark the arrival of the stones.

BAPS France
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 26, 2026
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

THE FIRST stones from India for a new Hindu mandir in Bussy-Saint-Georges arrived in France on Friday, marking the next stage of construction of what is planned as the country’s first traditional Hindu temple.

The stones were shipped from India after being prepared using traditional methods. Some elements were hand-carved by artisans in India before being sent to France.

BAPS France

The stones will be assembled in France by Indian artisans working with French stone masons, including members of teams involved in the restoration of Notre-Dame Cathedral.

A ceremony was held in Paris to mark the arrival of the stones. Local and national representatives, along with community leaders, attended the event.

Sanjay Kara, CEO of the Paris Mandir construction project and a trustee of BAPS UK & Europe, said, “The arrival of the first stones from India marks a historic milestone. Each one carries heritage, care and intention, symbolising Indian tradition meeting French engineering through shared respect and collaboration.”

BAPS France

India’s Ambassador to France, Sanjeev Kumar Singla, said this mandir represents a unique collaboration.

"The stones were sculpted in India by master artisans and will be assembled here, in France, by French stonemasons – some of whom also contributed to the restoration of Notre-Dame Cathedral,” he said.

Jean-Christophe Peaucelle, Advisor for Religious Affairs at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said, “This is the first time a temple of this kind will be built in France.”

BAPS France

Alain Ngouoto, Sous-Préfet de Torcy, said, “Today is a ‘stone in the edifice’ – a building block of this French Indian friendship that I am carrying forward through this ceremony.”

The mandir project includes plans for worship, culture, and community activities.

Construction of the temple began in June 2024.

bapsfrancehindu mandirindia-france ties

Related News

Shabana Mahmood
News

Shabana Mahmood: New 'British FBI' will modernise policing

Andy Burnham
News

Andy Burnham blocked from seeking parliamentary return

Uday Virmani​
News

Bristol University names Virmani and Jones as heads of India campus

Historic India-EU trade deal 'set to slash tariffs'
News

Historic India-EU trade deal 'set to slash tariffs'

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us