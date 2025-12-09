Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Former children’s commissioner to lead child sexual abuse inquiry

Former children’s commissioner to lead child sexual abuse inquiry

Baroness Anne Longfield (Photo: UK Parliament)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasDec 09, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

AN INQUIRY into child sexual exploiters will be led by Baroness Anne Longfield and is expected to run for three years. The Home Office confirmed her appointment on Tuesday (9), with Zoë Billingham and Eleanor Kelly joining her as panellists.

It will look closely at the actions of police, councils, social services and others in cases of child sexual exploitation.

Set up under the Inquiries Act, the latest inquiry will focus on how ethnicity, religion and cultural factors influenced both the crime and the response from authorities. The government has allocated £65 million for the work.

According to a statement, the panel will have full legal powers to compel witnesses, demand documents and pass evidence to police where it could support prosecutions. Draft terms of reference will be consulted on and finalised by March 2026.

Home secretary, Shabana Mahmood, said," “For years, the victims of these awful crimes were ignored. First abused by vile predators, they then found themselves belittled and even blamed, when it was justice they were owed.”

“Today, I have announced the chair and panel of an inquiry which will shine a bright light on this dark moment in our history.”

“They will do so alongside the victims of these awful crimes who have waited for too long to see justice done.”

“This inquiry is theirs, not ours. So I call on all those present to put politics aside, for a moment, and to support this chair and her panel in the pursuit of the truth.”

Local investigations will take place in areas where serious failures are suspected, including Oldham. Any evidence uncovered could be used to pursue criminal charges.

Longfield, who served as Children’s Commissioner from 2015, said she will not shy away from difficult conclusions.

“The findings in Baroness Casey’s report were truly shocking, and I recognise that behind every heinous crime is a person, a child, a teenager, a family. I will never lose sight of this," she said.

“The inquiry owes it to the victims, survivors and the wider public to identify the truth, address past failings and ensure that children and young people today are protected in a way that others were not.”

“The inquiry will follow the evidence and will not shy away from difficult or uncomfortable truths wherever we find them.”

“The scourge of child sexual abusers has not been adequately tackled over past decades. That must change and I will do everything in my power to make this happen.”

Baroness Louise Casey, who recommended the inquiry, will act as adviser. Shesaid, “Together, they make a formidable team and have my full support.”

The inquiry will work closely with Operation Beaconport, a national police effort reviewing closed cases of child sexual exploitation. Hundreds of cases are being reopened. Evidence from the inquiry that could lead to charges will be passed to police, the statement added.

The government has also announced almost £3.75m in extra funding for policing, survivor support and research, which will examine the backgrounds and motivations of offenders, including ethnicity and religion.

Mahmood added that the aim is to prevent further harm and ensure justice is delivered.

baroness anne longfieldshabana mahmoodchild sexual abuse

Related News

Covid fraud
News

UK lost nearly £11bn to Covid fraud, report finds

Martin Parr
News

Martin Parr, who captured Britain’s class divides and British Asian life, dies at 73

Gandhi statue
News

Early Gandhi statue model to go under hammer in UK

25 killed in Goa nightclub fire; Modi expresses deep sorrow
News

25 killed in Goa nightclub fire; Modi expresses deep sorrow

More For You

Hina Mir

Hina Mir, a councillor and a qualified solicitor, hired 22-year-old Himanshi Gongley for £1,200 in cash a month despite the latter having no legal work rights in the UK. (Photo credit: Labour Party)

Hounslow councillor fined £40,000 for employing Indian student illegally


A Labour politician from west London has been fined £40,000 after she lost an appeal against an immigration law breach for hiring an Indian student as a nanny illegally.

Hina Mir, a councillor and a qualified solicitor, hired 22-year-old Himanshi Gongley for £1,200 in cash a month despite the latter having no legal work rights in the UK, according to a court report in the Daily Telegraph.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us